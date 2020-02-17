Lunedì 17 Febbraio 2020 | 12:53

Berlin
Libya: Italy role important, constructive - Seibert

Bari

Carabinieri stop rapper, singer from filming robbery video

 
Bologna
Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

Rome
Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader

Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple getting better-Spallanzani

Rome
League opens first branch in Rome

Rome
Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader

Rome
Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader (11)

Bologna
Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

Rome
PM 'not looking for new majority'

Pisa
Child, 2 mts, killed by airbag

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

FoggiaCoronavirus
Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e chiude la sartoria:«Chiudo per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

TarantoLa «staffetta»
Taranto, mercoledì arrivano le Sardine. Poi sarà la volta di Squinzano

BariIl fatto
Bari, rapper gira videoclip con assalto a portavalori ma arrivano i carabinieri

BatViolenza sessuale
Barletta, palpeggia studentessa sul treno: arrestato

PotenzaSPORT
Potenza città dello sport 2021: la famiglia D'Onofrio con il karate nelle vene

MateraSpaccio di stupefacenti
Matera, in Italia con il permesso umanitario trovato con la droga addosso: arrestato

BrindisiPallacanestro
Basket, la Coppa Italia è di Venezia, battuta Brindisi 73-67

TarantoIncidente stradale
Taranto, moto si ribalta e schiaccia centauro: morto 60enne

Taranto, operaio dimenticato a 70 metri d'altezza: le sue urla hanno attirato i soccorsi

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo sposi

Luisa Ranieri è la commissaria Lolita Lobosco: primi ciak a marzo a Bari Vecchia

Taranto, moto si ribalta e schiaccia centauro: morto 60enne

Rome

PM 'not looking for new majority'

Rome, February 17 - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday opened a cabinet meeting on the '2023 agenda', the program he hopes will see the government through to the end of the parliamentary term, one day after denying that he was looking for a new majority amid tension in the ruling coalition. The meeting on Monday will focus on university, research, school and digital innovation and will involve all cabinet members including ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV), the party at the center of a row with the premier over changes to the statute of limitations. The premier's office on Sunday denied that Conte was "looking for other majorities than the one currently supporting the government". President Sergio Mattarella, who met with Conte on Saturday amid the row on the justice reform, expressed through his office "surprise" over newspaper reports alleging that the talks focused on a potential new majority coalition to replace IV. Renzi for his part said "these are days full of useless controversies" and cited Chinese philosopher Confucius saying "patience is power". "We need patience to bear with fake news". Renzi's IV party has threatened to table a no confidence motion in Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede over a controversial reform of Italy's criminal trial legislation. The proposed measure approved by the cabinet includes the so-called "lodo Conte bis", a compromise solution to the wrangle about the statute of limitations reform. Renzi on Friday reiterated that the lodo Conte was unconstitutional and said "we won't give up trying to change" Bonafede's reform. "If Conte wants to, he can banish us, we're allies and not subjects". Renzi on Thursday had issued his latest ultimatum to Bonafede, prompting a sharp response from Premier Giuseppe Conte. "Italia Viva needs to tell us what it wants to do, it needs to clarify not just to me but to the country", the prime minister said. Unlike the other parties supporting the government, IV opposed the "lodo Conte bis", a compromise on the issue proposed Conte after it staunchly opposed Bonafede's reform that puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. Renzi argues there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties. Conte's compromise would see the statute of limitations put on ice when a first-instance conviction is upheld at the appeals level. In Italy's three-tier justice system, convictions are not considered definitive until the appeals process has been exhausted. IV voted with the opposition on the motion, as it has done in previous votes on the statute of limitations reform. The motion was defeated.

