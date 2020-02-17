Soccer: Lazio still within 1 of Juve after beating Inter

Rome, February 17 - Lazio are still within one point of Serie A leaders Juventus after beating Inter Milan 2-1 at the Olimpico Sunday night. Inter, who were previously joint leaders with Juve, dropped to third on 54 points, three points behind Juve on 57 and Lazio on 56. Lazio came from behind in the top-of-the-table clash after Ashley Young put the Nerazzurri ahead in the 44th minute. It was the first goal in Serie A for the former Manchester United flanker, who joined Inter in the January transfer window. Lazio equalised through a penalty by Italy striker Ciro Immobile in the 50th minute. Then in the 69th minute Serghei Milinkovic-Savic toepoked through a scum of players and past Inter's No.2 keeper Daniele Padelli to give Lazio their winning lead. Immobile had a chance to put the match beyond doubt when neat footwork put him clean through at the death but Padelli, deputising for injured sjipper Samir Handanovic, made a smart save. Earlier in the day Juve beat Brescia 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium. The goals came from a delightful free-kick from Paulo Dybala and a smart finish by Juan Cuadrado. Lazio are now within striking distance of their first scudetto since 2000. Coach Filippo Inzaghi said "we showed great pace, now let's try to stay where we are". Milinkovic said "Juve should know that we're not going to give up." Juve coach Maurizoio Sarri said "we did our duty". He said he was "not afraid" of Lazio stopping the Bianconeri garnering their ninth straight Serie A title. A disappointed Antonio Conte, the Inter coach, said "we put in a good performance, but we gifted the two goals". Lazio shares surged 12% on Monday morning.