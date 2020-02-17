Lunedì 17 Febbraio 2020 | 10:48

Milan
Soccer: girl ref, 16, pushed and insulted

Rome
Soccer: Lazio still within 1 of Juve after beating Inter

Rome
Soccer: Lazio still within 1 of Juve after beating Inter

Rome
PD calls for RAI head to quit after 1.5-mn-euro fine

Cagliari
Soccer: Cagliari bans three fans for life for racism

Rome
No early elections says Gualtieri

Rome
Military chaplains to be cut

Grosseto
Students used trojan to erase absences from school system

Monza
Shock after two high-school students commit suicide

Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Saturday +RPT+

Teramo
Woman takes life one year after athlete sister's suicide

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

BariIl fatto
Bari, rapper gira videoclip con assalto a portavalori ma arrivano i carabinieri

BatViolenza sessuale
Barletta, palpeggia studentessa sul treno: arrestato

PotenzaSPORT
Potenza città dello sport 2021: la famiglia D'Onofrio con il karate nelle vene

Foggiaspaccio
Manfredonia, aveva trasformato la cantina in deposito della droga: arrestata una donna

MateraSpaccio di stupefacenti
Matera, in Italia con il permesso umanitario trovato con la droga addosso: arrestato

BrindisiPallacanestro
Basket, la Coppa Italia è di Venezia, battuta Brindisi 73-67

TarantoIncidente stradale
Taranto, moto si ribalta e schiaccia centauro: morto 60enne

LecceNel Salento
Casarano, truffa dei radiofarmaci da 3,6mln: nessuna condanna

Rome

Romans second after coming from behind against Conte's men

Rome, February 17 - Lazio are still within one point of Serie A leaders Juventus after beating Inter Milan 2-1 at the Olimpico Sunday night. Inter, who were previously joint leaders with Juve, dropped to third on 54 points, three points behind Juve on 57 and Lazio on 56. Lazio came from behind in the top-of-the-table clash after Ashley Young put the Nerazzurri ahead in the 44th minute. It was the first goal in Serie A for the former Manchester United flanker, who joined Inter in the January transfer window. Lazio equalised through a penalty by Italy striker Ciro Immobile in the 50th minute. Then in the 69th minute Serghei Milinkovic-Savic toepoked through a scum of players and past Inter's No.2 keeper Daniele Padelli to give Lazio their winning lead. Immobile had a chance to put the match beyond doubt when neat footwork put him clean through at the death but Padelli, deputising for injured sjipper Samir Handanovic, made a smart save. Earlier in the day Juve beat Brescia 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium. The goals came from a delightful free-kick from Paulo Dybala and a smart finish by Juan Cuadrado. Lazio are now within striking distance of their first scudetto since 2000. Coach Filippo Inzaghi said "we showed great pace, now let's try to stay where we are". Milinkovic said "Juve should know that we're not going to give up." Juve coach Maurizoio Sarri said "we did our duty". He said he was "not afraid" of Lazio stopping the Bianconeri garnering their ninth straight Serie A title. A disappointed Antonio Conte, the Inter coach, said "we put in a good performance, but we gifted the two goals". Lazio shares surged 12% on Monday morning.

