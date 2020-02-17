Soccer: girl ref, 16, pushed and insulted

Milan, February 17 - A 16-year-old girl referee was pushed and insulted by the visiting coach and a fan after an under-15 amateur girls' match near Milan on Saturday, Il Giorno newspaper said Monday. The official was saved by her father who chased off her two assailants, sources said. The incident took place in the Brianza area north of Milan. It happened after a match between local team Real Meda, and Rivazzanese from Pavia. The ref did not suffer evident bruising, Il Giorno said. She was from Cesate near Milan. The attack came after she upheld a goal by Real Meda just before whistling the end of the match. The opposing coach was said to be a 35-year-old from Voghera near Pavia. He started pushing and shoving he ref and was joined by a parent who said he wanted to punch her. But they ran off when they heard the ref's father say he was calling the police. The ref, meanwhile, had changed her mind and decided to annul the goal. Sporting judges are expected to issue a sentence on the incident later Monday.