Rome
PD calls for RAI head to quit after 1.5-mn-euro fine

Cagliari
Soccer: Cagliari bans three fans for life for racism

Rome
No early elections says Gualtieri

Rome
Military chaplains to be cut

Grosseto
Students used trojan to erase absences from school system

Monza
Shock after two high-school students commit suicide

Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Saturday +RPT+

Teramo
Woman takes life one year after athlete sister's suicide

Teramo
Girl, 15, knocks over and kills mother, 40

Rome
Raggi 500-mn transport plan features 2 Rome cable cars

Cagliari
Air Italy collapse, redundancy procedure for 1,450

Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLa visita del Ministro
Boccia in Basilicata: «Serve lo Stato per completare i servizi»

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal sindacati denunciano: «Limitato il diritto di sciopero»

BariArte e devozione
Il Papa a Bari, si inaugura «Mediterraneo Frontiera di Pace»

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Restinco, vuole stare nel Cpr abusivamente: colpisce auto con transenna e minaccia agenti con arma finta

Leccenel Leccese
San Valentino, a Martano il fioraio spedisce anche poesie a domicilio

Materanel Materano
Grottole, si dimette il sindaco De Giacomo per motivi di salute

Batl'evento
Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

Foggianel Foggiano
Spaccio di droga: carabinieri Manfredonia arrestano all'alba 6 persone

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Gioia del Colle, 2 auto dei carabinieri a fuoco nella notte: si indaga

Brindisi, duro colpo alla Sacra corona unita: 37 arresti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Cagliari

Trio responsible for racism boos, insults ar opposition players

Cagliari, February 14 - Serie A soccer club Cagliari has decided to ban three fans from its stadium for life for racism. The three were deemed to have subjected opposition players to racist boos and insults this season after being identified by stewards and security personnel at the Sardegna Arena.

