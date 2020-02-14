Soccer: Cagliari bans three fans for life for racism

PD calls for RAI head to quit after 1.5-mn-euro fine
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Cagliari
14 Febbraio 2020
Cagliari, February 14 - Serie A soccer club Cagliari has decided to ban three fans from its stadium for life for racism. The three were deemed to have subjected opposition players to racist boos and insults this season after being identified by stewards and security personnel at the Sardegna Arena.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su