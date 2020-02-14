Shock after two high-school students commit suicide

Monza, February 14 - Monza is in shock after two students at the same high school in the northern city committed suicide within weeks of each other. On January 21 a 19-year-old student took his life by throwing himself out of the window of his home. On February 9 a class mate threw himself in front of a train. Police have investigated the deaths and found no link between them. "In this time of deep pain, we parents have asked ourselves about the need for a period of reflection, together with the psychologists the school has provided for us," the school's parents association said in a letter to the education authority.