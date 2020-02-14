Raggi 500-mn transport plan features 2 Rome cable cars

Rome, February 14 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi announced Friday that her administration had obtained funding from central government for a major transport plan featuring two cable-car lines in the capital. "Rome will have over 500 million euros for transport," Raggi said via Twitter. "Funds obtained from the transport minister for two new tram lines (Togliatti and Tiburtina) and the Battistini-Casalotti and EUR Magliana-Villa Bonelli cable cars. "I thank (Transport) Minister Paola De Micheli. "United, the institutions win".