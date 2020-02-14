Venerdì 14 Febbraio 2020 | 16:45

Rome
Military chaplains to be cut

Grosseto
Students used trojan to erase absences from school system

Monza
Shock after two high-school students commit suicide

Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Saturday +RPT+

Teramo
Woman takes life one year after athlete sister's suicide

Teramo
Girl, 15, knocks over and kills mother, 40

Rome
Raggi 500-mn transport plan features 2 Rome cable cars

Cagliari
Air Italy collapse, redundancy procedure for 1,450

Rovigo
Murder, attempted suicide in Rovigo

Rome
Coronavirus: Spallanzani patients relatively OK

Rome
Tax wedge cut for firms that return to Italy

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

BariStalking
Bari, persequitò dottoressa in ambulatorio: confermata condanna per un 52enne

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Restinco, vuole stare nel Cpr abusivamente: colpisce auto con transenna e minaccia agenti con arma finta

Potenzaa tito
«Questo non è amore»: anche nel Potentino l'attività della polizia contro la violenza di genere

Leccenel Leccese
San Valentino, a Martano il fioraio spedisce anche poesie a domicilio

Materanel Materano
Grottole, si dimette il sindaco De Giacomo per motivi di salute

Batl'evento
Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

Foggianel Foggiano
Spaccio di droga: carabinieri Manfredonia arrestano all'alba 6 persone

TarantoL'evento
I sindacati di Taranto come Diodato vogliono «Fare rumore»: manifestazione il 6 marzo

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Gioia del Colle, 2 auto dei carabinieri a fuoco nella notte: si indaga

Brindisi, duro colpo alla Sacra corona unita: 37 arresti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Cagliari

Liquidators says branches of airline could be sold off

Cagliari, February 14 - Air Italy's liquidators told managers on Friday that the procedure to make the airline's 1,450 employees redundant has been launched, in a conference call conducted from Olbia and Milan Malpensa airports. The redundancy letters for Italy's second-biggest airline will be sent within days, they said. The liquidators added, however, that they intended to take action to support the income of the people made redundant. They also said that "all possible sales of company branches that include the possible maintenance of all or some of the jobs will be taken into consideration". On Tuesday Air Italy's stakeholders, Alisarda and Qatar Airways, said via the AQA Holding company that they had decided to put the airline into liquidation and stop operating due to persistent conditions of difficulty on the market. Air Italy is estimated to have made a loss of 230 million euros in 2019. The government is said to be irritated at the way the issue has been handled. Transport Minister Paola De Micheli summoned the company's liquidators on Wednesday and told them to "explore alternative paths to liquidation that can give the best protection possible to workers and ensure flights continue".

