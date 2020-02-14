Coronavirus: Spallanzani patients relatively OK

Rome, February 14 - The conditions of three coronavirus patients in a Rome infectious-disease hospital, two Chinese and one Italian, is relatively OK, sources said Friday. The Chinese couple are still stable in intensive care at the Spallanzani Hospital. The condition of an Italian who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan was said to be good at the Spallanzani. The patient does not have a fever and is showing no symptoms as an anti-viral treatment continues, the hospital said.