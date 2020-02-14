Venerdì 14 Febbraio 2020 | 16:45

Rome
Military chaplains to be cut

Grosseto
Students used trojan to erase absences from school system

Monza
Shock after two high-school students commit suicide

Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Saturday +RPT+

Teramo
Woman takes life one year after athlete sister's suicide

Teramo
Girl, 15, knocks over and kills mother, 40

Rome
Raggi 500-mn transport plan features 2 Rome cable cars

Cagliari
Air Italy collapse, redundancy procedure for 1,450

Rovigo
Murder, attempted suicide in Rovigo

Rome
Coronavirus: Spallanzani patients relatively OK

Rome
Tax wedge cut for firms that return to Italy

calcio
Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

BariStalking
Bari, persequitò dottoressa in ambulatorio: confermata condanna per un 52enne

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Restinco, vuole stare nel Cpr abusivamente: colpisce auto con transenna e minaccia agenti con arma finta

Potenzaa tito
«Questo non è amore»: anche nel Potentino l'attività della polizia contro la violenza di genere

Leccenel Leccese
San Valentino, a Martano il fioraio spedisce anche poesie a domicilio

Materanel Materano
Grottole, si dimette il sindaco De Giacomo per motivi di salute

Batl'evento
Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

Foggianel Foggiano
Spaccio di droga: carabinieri Manfredonia arrestano all'alba 6 persone

TarantoL'evento
I sindacati di Taranto come Diodato vogliono «Fare rumore»: manifestazione il 6 marzo

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Gioia del Colle, 2 auto dei carabinieri a fuoco nella notte: si indaga

Brindisi, duro colpo alla Sacra corona unita: 37 arresti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Rome

Chinese couple stable in IC, Italian in good condition

Rome, February 14 - The conditions of three coronavirus patients in a Rome infectious-disease hospital, two Chinese and one Italian, is relatively OK, sources said Friday. The Chinese couple are still stable in intensive care at the Spallanzani Hospital. The condition of an Italian who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan was said to be good at the Spallanzani. The patient does not have a fever and is showing no symptoms as an anti-viral treatment continues, the hospital said.

