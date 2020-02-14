Coronavirus: FCA may shut Serbia plant

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
14 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 14 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering stopping work at its Serbian assembly plant due to the coronavirus' impact on components from China, Bloomberg said Friday. Sources said production of the Fiat 500L may be temporarily halted at the Kragujevac factory due to a lack of audio systems and other electronic parts imported from China. Last week FCA said it might shut a European plant because of the coronavirus emergency.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su