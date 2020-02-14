Venerdì 14 Febbraio 2020 | 14:00

Milan
Mussolini to stay honorary citizen of Salò

Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Friday

Reggio Calabria
Impregnated wife when warders not looking - Graviano

Rome
Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Rome
Lawyer arrested for guaranteeing pax mafiosa in Ostia

Milan
Alstom rail unit CEO probed in train crash

Rome
Conte hails 'Plan for South'

Rome
Exports slow down, up 2.3% in 2019 - Istat

Rome
Public debt in 2019 reached 2.409 bn - Bank of Italy

Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled on Feb. 15

Rome
Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

Barinel Barese
Altamura, 5 arrestati per spaccio: uno aveva in casa 12mila euro

Potenzaa tito
«Questo non è amore»: anche nel Potentino l'attività della polizia contro la violenza di genere

Leccenel Leccese
San Valentino, a Martano il fioraio spedisce anche poesie a domicilio

Brindisila testimonianza
Mesagne, psicosi Coronavirus: «Mi chiedono se sto bene solo perché sono cinese»

Materanel Materano
Grottole, si dimette il sindaco De Giacomo per motivi di salute

Batl'evento
Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

Foggianel Foggiano
Spaccio di droga: carabinieri Manfredonia arrestano all'alba 6 persone

TarantoL'evento
I sindacati di Taranto come Diodato vogliono «Fare rumore»: manifestazione il 6 marzo

Reggio Calabria

Took advantage of moment's inattention says jailed Mafia boss

Reggio Calabria, February 14 - Jailed Mafia boss Giuseppe Graviano said Friday he had taken advantage of warders looking the other way to impregnate his wife while being held under the 41 bis tough prison regime for mafiosi. "I took advantage of a moment of inattention by the agents", he said at a trial in Reggio Calabria on a bombing campaign by the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. Officials have been baffled as to how Graviano got around the extremely tight 41 bis security procedures and managed to conceive a child. Graviano is a former boss of Palermo's Brancaccio clan. Graviano had already told a cellmate in a bugged conversation that he got his wife pregnant when she slept with him in jail while under the supposedly tough 41-bis mafioso jail regime. "We slept in the cell together," Graviano said. "My son was born in '97 and I was in their hands, the GOM (prison police), in 1996," Graviano told the cellmate. He said "I was shaking...and we slept in the cell together. Crazy stuff, I was shaking". He concluded: "When she got pregnant the shakes ended, the anxiety I had".

