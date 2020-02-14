Venerdì 14 Febbraio 2020 | 13:59

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Mussolini to stay honorary citizen of Salò

Mussolini to stay honorary citizen of Salò

 
Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Friday

Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Friday

 
Reggio Calabria
Impregnated wife when warders not looking - Graviano

Impregnated wife when warders not looking - Graviano

 
Rome
Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

 
Rome
Lawyer arrested for guaranteeing pax mafiosa in Ostia

Lawyer arrested for guaranteeing pax mafiosa in Ostia

 
Milan
Alstom rail unit CEO probed in train crash

Alstom rail unit CEO probed in train crash

 
Rome
Conte hails 'Plan for South'

Conte hails 'Plan for South'

 
Rome
Exports slow down, up 2.3% in 2019 - Istat

Exports slow down, up 2.3% in 2019 - Istat

 
Rome
Public debt in 2019 reached 2.409 bn - Bank of Italy

Public debt in 2019 reached 2.409 bn - Bank of Italy

 
Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled on Feb. 15

Zaky appeals hearing scheduled on Feb. 15

 
Rome
Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Altamura, 5 arrestati per spaccio: uno aveva in casa 12mila euro

Altamura, 5 arrestati per spaccio: uno aveva in casa 12mila euro

 
Potenzaa tito
«Questo non è amore»: anche nel Potentino l'attività della polizia contro la violenza di genere

«Questo non è amore»: anche nel Potentino l'attività della polizia contro la violenza di genere

 
Leccenel Leccese
San Valentino, a Martano il fioraio spedisce anche poesie a domicilio

San Valentino, a Martano il fioraio spedisce anche poesie a domicilio

 
Brindisila testimonianza
Mesagne, psicosi Coronavirus: «Mi chiedono se sto bene solo perché sono cinese»

Mesagne, psicosi Coronavirus: «Mi chiedono se sto bene solo perché sono cinese»

 
Materanel Materano
Grottole, si dimette il sindaco De Giacomo per motivi di salute

Grottole, si dimette il sindaco De Giacomo per motivi di salute

 
Batl'evento
Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Spaccio di droga: carabinieri Manfredonia arrestano all'alba 6 persone

Manfredonia, blitz cc: 5 arresti per spaccio, un obbligo di dimora

 
TarantoL'evento
I sindacati di Taranto come Diodato vogliono «Fare rumore»: manifestazione il 6 marzo

I sindacati di Taranto come Diodato vogliono «fare rumore»: manifestazione il 6 marzo

 

i più letti

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Gioia del Colle, 2 auto dei carabinieri a fuoco nella notte: si indaga

Gioia, a fuoco 2 auto dei carabinieri. Emiliano: «Chi li tocca, tocca la Puglia»

Brindisi, duro colpo alla Sacra corona unita: 37 arresti

Brindisi, mafia e droga: duro colpo alla Scu, 37 arresti VD

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

Brindisi, 37 arresti

Brindisi, 37 arresti per mafia: colpita la Sacra Corona Unita VD

Rome

Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Allies but not subjects says Renzi daring Conte to eject IV

Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Rome, February 14 - The cabinet gave its green light to a controversial reform of Italy's criminal trial legislation but tensions between Premier Giuseppe Conte and Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party over changes to the statute of limitations remained high and an IV threat to eventually table a no confidence motion in Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede has not been taken off the table. The proposed measure OK's by cabinet includes the so-called "lodo Conte bis", a compromise solution to the wrangle about the statute of limitations reform. "When you work with reliability, responsibility and commitment, the results, though hard, arrive", Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told a press conference after the meeting. The premier called a "defeat" the absence of IV's two female ministers Teresa Bellanova and Elena Bonetti at the cabinet meeting in a sign of Renzi's party's continued opposition to the "lodo Conte bis". Renzi on Friday reiterated that the lodo Conte was unconstitutional and said "we won't give up trying to change" Bonafede's reform. "If Conte wants to he can banish us, we're alies and not subjects". Renzi on Thursday issued his latest ultimatum to Justice Minister Bonafede, prompting a sharp response from Premier Giuseppe Conte. "Italia Viva needs to tell us what it wants to do, it needs to clarify not just to me but to the country", the prime minister told the press conference. Bonafede, the architect of the reform, has said the measure will cut down the length of Italy's snail-paced criminal trials to a maximum of four years, including trials of first instance and appeals. Earlier this week Renzi, an ex-premier and former center-left Democratic Party (PD) leader, threatened to up the stakes in a row within the government about the reform of the statute of limitations by presenting a motion of no confidence in Bonafede. Unlike the other parties supporting the government, IV opposed the "lodo Conte bis", a compromise on the issue proposed Conte after it staunchly opposed Bonafede's reform that puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. Renzi argues there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties. Conte's compromise would see the statute of limitations put on ice when a first-instance conviction is upheld at the appeals level. In Italy's three-tier justice system, convictions are not considered definitive until the appeals process has been exhausted. There has been speculation the other parties could force Renzi to put up or shut up by putting the Conte compromise to a confidence vote. But the sources said that if that happened, IV might respond by tabling a no-confidence motion in Bonafede, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "If a party is threatening to present a no-confidence motion in a minister, it is threatening no-confidence in the whole government," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, a bigwig in the centre-left PD. IV MP Lucia Annibali, an acid-attack survivor, on Wednesday presented a motion to postpone the statute of limitations reform by a year to stop the government brawling. After she did so she was submerged by a wave of social media hate including wishes that she should be disfigured again, and posts praising her ex who threw the acid in her face. "I will not be intimidated," she said. On Friday Rome prosecutors opened a probe into the insults against Annibali. IV voted with the opposition on the motion, as it has done in previous votes on the statute of limitations reform. The motion was defeated. The cabinet was also set to assess a thoroughgoing reform of criminal justice in Italy at Thursday night's meeting. Renzi on Thursday gave Bonafede two months to change tack or face a possible Senate no confidence vote. IV once more voted with the opposition for an amendment filed by three-time ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party on the issue on Thursday. Again, the amendment was defeated. Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he would not take it lightly if the members of government from the Italia Viva (IV) party snubbed the next cabinet meeting in relation to a row over changes to the statute of limitations. "Not sitting at a table that you have an institutional role at would not be something to overlook," Conte said. "I would consider it unjustified". Conte said he did not accept "blackmail" and warned the IV that they should not continue to vote with the opposition. "I listen to everyone, but a more constructive spirit is needed," he said. Conte called on IV to clarify its position amid the row with other groups within the ruling coalition over changes to the statute of limitations. "I think IV should give clarification - not to me but to the Italian people," Conte said, describing the party's attitude as "surreal, paradoxical". "You'd expect aggressive and somewhat rude opposition (like this) from a party of the opposition". That prompted Renzi to dare Conte to open a government crisis by kicking his Italia Viva (IV) party out of the ruling coalition. "If Conte wants to open a crisis, he can," Renzi said. "Mr premier, the ball is in your court. We haven't opened a crisis. "You can change the ruling majority, premier. "You know how to do it because you've done it in the past. "If we are in the opposition , you don't have a majority".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati