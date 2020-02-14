Venerdì 14 Febbraio 2020 | 13:59

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Mussolini to stay honorary citizen of Salò

Mussolini to stay honorary citizen of Salò

 
Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Friday

Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Friday

 
Reggio Calabria
Impregnated wife when warders not looking - Graviano

Impregnated wife when warders not looking - Graviano

 
Rome
Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

 
Rome
Lawyer arrested for guaranteeing pax mafiosa in Ostia

Lawyer arrested for guaranteeing pax mafiosa in Ostia

 
Milan
Alstom rail unit CEO probed in train crash

Alstom rail unit CEO probed in train crash

 
Rome
Conte hails 'Plan for South'

Conte hails 'Plan for South'

 
Rome
Exports slow down, up 2.3% in 2019 - Istat

Exports slow down, up 2.3% in 2019 - Istat

 
Rome
Public debt in 2019 reached 2.409 bn - Bank of Italy

Public debt in 2019 reached 2.409 bn - Bank of Italy

 
Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled on Feb. 15

Zaky appeals hearing scheduled on Feb. 15

 
Rome
Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Altamura, 5 arrestati per spaccio: uno aveva in casa 12mila euro

Altamura, 5 arrestati per spaccio: uno aveva in casa 12mila euro

 
Potenzaa tito
«Questo non è amore»: anche nel Potentino l'attività della polizia contro la violenza di genere

«Questo non è amore»: anche nel Potentino l'attività della polizia contro la violenza di genere

 
Leccenel Leccese
San Valentino, a Martano il fioraio spedisce anche poesie a domicilio

San Valentino, a Martano il fioraio spedisce anche poesie a domicilio

 
Brindisila testimonianza
Mesagne, psicosi Coronavirus: «Mi chiedono se sto bene solo perché sono cinese»

Mesagne, psicosi Coronavirus: «Mi chiedono se sto bene solo perché sono cinese»

 
Materanel Materano
Grottole, si dimette il sindaco De Giacomo per motivi di salute

Grottole, si dimette il sindaco De Giacomo per motivi di salute

 
Batl'evento
Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Spaccio di droga: carabinieri Manfredonia arrestano all'alba 6 persone

Manfredonia, blitz cc: 5 arresti per spaccio, un obbligo di dimora

 
TarantoL'evento
I sindacati di Taranto come Diodato vogliono «Fare rumore»: manifestazione il 6 marzo

I sindacati di Taranto come Diodato vogliono «fare rumore»: manifestazione il 6 marzo

 

i più letti

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Gioia del Colle, 2 auto dei carabinieri a fuoco nella notte: si indaga

Gioia, a fuoco 2 auto dei carabinieri. Emiliano: «Chi li tocca, tocca la Puglia»

Brindisi, duro colpo alla Sacra corona unita: 37 arresti

Brindisi, mafia e droga: duro colpo alla Scu, 37 arresti VD

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

Brindisi, 37 arresti

Brindisi, 37 arresti per mafia: colpita la Sacra Corona Unita VD

Rome

Lawyer arrested for guaranteeing pax mafiosa in Ostia

'Worked with Diabolik, Casamonica to keep peace with Spadas'

Lawyer arrested for guaranteeing pax mafiosa in Ostia

Rome, February 14 - A Roman lawyer was arrested Friday for helping ensure a 'pax mafiosa' between clans and gangs in the Roman coastal town of Ostia. The lawyer, Lucia Gargano, is accused of working with clan boss Salvatore Casamonica and a Lazio ultra leader killed in Rome last year, Fabrizio Piscitelli aka Diabolik, to keep the peace with other clans including the Spadas. The lawyer has been placed under house arrest. Another warrant has also been served on Salvatore Casamonica, who is already serving time for mafia offences. Both Casamonica and Gargano have been placed under a new investigation for eternal complicity in mafia association, judicial sources said. The Casamonicas and the Spadas are the main criminal groups in Ostia. The two clans, who are of Rom and Traveller origin, are also one of the biggest mafia organisations in Rome. Rome's Casamonica crime clan suffered another big blow last may when 22 people allegedly belonging to it were arrested in an operation by Carabinieri police. The operation aimed to break up an alleged criminal association to deal drugs in Rome's Via del Quadraro and Porta Furba districts that was estimated to have generated over 100,000 euros a month. "It is another blow to the clan. The institutions are present," said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi. The Casamonicas, who have Roma and Traveller origins, have long been considered the most powerful mafia-style group in Rome. The clan is thought to have around 1,000 members and is involved in illegal activities ranging from loan sharking to drug trafficking, according to investigators. The clan has accumulation millions of euros that it has invested in villas, luxury cars and race horses, among other assets. There was a scandal in 2015 when one clan boss had a Godfather-like funeral complete with music from the iconic film and rose petals dropped onto a horse-drawn hearse from a helicopter. In July 2018 the gang suffered a major blow when 37 people were arrested in an operation targeting it. The clan was bust wide open, police said, thanks to the State's evidence of the sister-in-law of a boss, the partner of Massimiliano Casamonica, brother of clan chieftain Giuseppe Casamonica. Never accepted by the clan, she is now under police protection and her identity is being protected too, investigators said. The Spadas garnered headlines two years ago when a member headbutted and broke the nose of a RAI TV reporter probing their alleged support for the far-right CasaPound group in Ostia elections. Piscitelli alias Diabolik, the Lazio ultra leader with criminal convictions for drug pushing, was killed execution-style last August. The arrival of his coffin was greeted with several Fascist 'Roman' salutes at his funeral. Diabolik was killed in what appears to have been a professional hit with a shot to the back of his neck. Investigators are not ruling out any hypotheses but they are primarily focused on looking into the possibility that an organized-crime clan was behind the murder and not necessarily an Italian one. The 53-year-old had a criminal record for drugs trafficking and the finance police seized two million euros in assets from him in 2016.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati