Milan
Mussolini to stay honorary citizen of Salò

Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled Friday

Reggio Calabria
Impregnated wife when warders not looking - Graviano

Rome
Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Rome
Lawyer arrested for guaranteeing pax mafiosa in Ostia

Milan
Alstom rail unit CEO probed in train crash

Rome
Conte hails 'Plan for South'

Rome
Exports slow down, up 2.3% in 2019 - Istat

Rome
Public debt in 2019 reached 2.409 bn - Bank of Italy

Cairo
Zaky appeals hearing scheduled on Feb. 15

Rome
Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

Barinel Barese
Altamura, 5 arrestati per spaccio: uno aveva in casa 12mila euro

Potenzaa tito
«Questo non è amore»: anche nel Potentino l'attività della polizia contro la violenza di genere

Leccenel Leccese
San Valentino, a Martano il fioraio spedisce anche poesie a domicilio

Brindisila testimonianza
Mesagne, psicosi Coronavirus: «Mi chiedono se sto bene solo perché sono cinese»

Materanel Materano
Grottole, si dimette il sindaco De Giacomo per motivi di salute

Batl'evento
Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

Foggianel Foggiano
Spaccio di droga: carabinieri Manfredonia arrestano all'alba 6 persone

TarantoL'evento
I sindacati di Taranto come Diodato vogliono «Fare rumore»: manifestazione il 6 marzo

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Gioia del Colle, 2 auto dei carabinieri a fuoco nella notte: si indaga

Brindisi, duro colpo alla Sacra corona unita: 37 arresti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Brindisi, 37 arresti

Milan

Alstom rail unit CEO probed in train crash

Over faulty electrical component in points that caused accident

Milan, February 14 - The CEO of rail engineering firm Alstom Ferroviaria, a unit of the Alstom group, has been placed under investigation in the high-speed train crash that killed two drivers last Thursday, sources said Thursday night. Michele Viale is the sixth person to be placed under investigation after the five workers who were doing maintenance work at the points near Lodi which allegedly caused the crash. They are accused of culpable negligence. Italy's rail network company, RFI, is also being probed for administrative responsibility. Alstom is said to have produced an allegedly faulty part of the points which allegedly caused the accident. Experts appointed by prosecutors said they found an "electrical anomaly" in the part of the points. The points had a faulty electrical component, Marco D'Onofrio, the head of the national rail safety agency, told a Senate committee on Thursday. D'Onofrio said that "obviously" rail company RFI has stopped installing this component. Five RFI rail network maintenance workers who worked on the track shortly before the crash are under investigation. Lodi prosecutor Domenico Chiaro said his office was considering putting other people under investigation after the revelations of the rail safety agency. Last week's accident was the first ever high-speed train crash in Italy.

