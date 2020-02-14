Conte hails 'Plan for South'

Rome, February 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday hailed the government's 'Plan for the South' aimed at boosting investment and growth and creating jobs in the poorer Mezzogiorno. "In the plan," he said on Facebook, "there are investments, infrastructure, new opportunities for young people who are too often forced to abandon their land and their loved ones. "It's in Calabria that today we open the building site for the Italy of tomorrow. "With all people who have clear and strong ideas, and love their country. "If the South restarts, Italy restarts".