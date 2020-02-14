Exports slow down, up 2.3% in 2019 - Istat

Rome, February 14 - Italian exports in 2019 registered a 2.3% increase but grew less than the previous year when they rose by 3.6%, Italian statistics bureau Istat said Friday. Imports went down 0.7% in 2019 on the previous year, according to the data released by the agency. The increase in value of exports in 2019 reflected a sustained growth in average unit value (up 3.1%) and a decrease in volume (down 0.8%). The growth rate of exports was more significant towards non-EU countries, in particular Switzerland and the United States, while exports towards China and Germany decreased, Istat said.