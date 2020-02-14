Venerdì 14 Febbraio 2020 | 10:58

Rome
Govt OKs trial reform but tension remains high

Catania
Arsenal of weapons seized in Catania

Milan
Alstom CEO probed in train crash

Rome
Coronavirus: Niccolò set to fly back from Wuhan

Rome
Soccer: Milan, Juve draw Cup semi 1st leg 1-1

Rome
Xi thanks Mattarella for friendship in coronavirus alarm

Rome
Biathlon: Italy win mixed relay silver at world champs

Rome
Soccer: Italy willing to test giving teams VAR challenges

Siena
Prosecutor requests 4-yr term for Berlusconi

Rome
Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

Naples
Cleric probed for covering up abuse

calcio
Braglia fa coraggio al Bari: «La C è un torneo infinito»

Leccenel salento
Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Batl'evento
Andria festeggia San Valentino con il Red Carpet dell'Amore

Bariarti marziali
Kempo Dankan: la prima italiana cintura nera in questa disciplina è una barese

Foggianel Foggiano
Spaccio di droga: carabinieri Manfredonia arrestano all'alba 6 persone

PotenzaL'annuncio
Sardine in Basilicata, la denuncia: «espulso dal movimento perché ho protestato con Santori»

TarantoL'evento
I sindacati di Taranto come Diodato vogliono «Fare rumore»: manifestazione il 6 marzo

Brindisitentato omicidio
Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

PhotoNewsLa cerimonia
Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

Brindisi, duro colpo alla Sacra corona unita: 37 arresti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Brindisi, 37 arresti

Manfredonia, ladro sfonda distributori poi fugge e si getta a mare

Bari, donna muore al Pronto Soccorso, famiglia denuncia: «Sottovalutato mal di gola»

Catania

Arsenal of weapons seized in Catania

Rifles, pistols, machine gun, Kalashnikov found on seafront

Catania, February 14 - Italian tax police on Friday uncovered an arsenal of weapons in two underground water tanks near the seafront in the Sicilian coastal city of Catania. The arsenal included rifles, pistols, a machine gun, a Kalashnikov and 3,000 rounds of ammunition. Various other arms were also seized, police said. The weapons were discovered in the tanks, two metres underground, in a piece of land adjacent to the Le Capannine beach club on the Plaia seafront. Catania prosecutors have opened a probe into weapons possession against person or persons unknown. Police think the weapons were used, or about to be used, by the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra. Cosa Nostra has not been engaged in shootouts for many years. But it does use guns for intimidation.

