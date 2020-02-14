Arsenal of weapons seized in Catania

Catania, February 14 - Italian tax police on Friday uncovered an arsenal of weapons in two underground water tanks near the seafront in the Sicilian coastal city of Catania. The arsenal included rifles, pistols, a machine gun, a Kalashnikov and 3,000 rounds of ammunition. Various other arms were also seized, police said. The weapons were discovered in the tanks, two metres underground, in a piece of land adjacent to the Le Capannine beach club on the Plaia seafront. Catania prosecutors have opened a probe into weapons possession against person or persons unknown. Police think the weapons were used, or about to be used, by the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra. Cosa Nostra has not been engaged in shootouts for many years. But it does use guns for intimidation.