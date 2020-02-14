Coronavirus: Niccolò set to fly back from Wuhan

Rome, February 14 - A special flight is set to bring back 17-year-old Italian student Niccolò from Wuhan where he was blocked by the coronavirus outbreak last month. Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said he would be on the flight with the young man. "Doctors and nurses will fly with me," he said on Italian TV. "We will fly back on Saturday." Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked Italian President Sergio Mattarella for his support in a message read out by China's ambassador to Rome, Li Junhua, at a concert at the presidential palace on Thursday. Mattarella last week visited a Roman school frequented by many Chinese children to show support and fight discrimination linked to the coronavirus panic. "Last week you wanted to meet students from an elementary school in an area of Rome where the Chinese community is highly numerous," Xi's message read. "Today you wanted to organize this extraordinary concert by a pianist of Chinese origin. "This is another concrete gesture that shows real friendship is seen in moments of need and I am deeply moved. "The Chinese government has adopted rigorous and precise measures of prevention and control to address the epidemic, acting in a responsible way with regards to the Chinese people and the international community, and now our efforts are gradually producing positive effects. "The Chinese government and the Chinese people are determined and have the capacity to win the battle against the epidemic and safeguard regional and global health security. "Difficulties are temporary, friendship is eternal". Mattarella expressed faith in the measures China is taking to combat the coronavirus emergency. "It is the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and Italy," Mattarella said. "These relations are based on sincere cooperation for the common interest. "Italy expresses confidence in, and support for, China in the epidemic emergency and its commitment to guaranteeing international health security". The Chinese embassy in Italy on Thursday called for an end to attacks on Chinese people in Italy amid the coronavirus emergency. "Panic is spreading in the Chinese community," said Doctor Zhang of the embassy, accompanying some 20 Chinese tourists who left Rome's Spallanzani Hospital following quarantine after being part of a group including two who tested positive for the virus. "(The panic) is not because of the coronavirus epidemic, but for security. "There have been attacks on Chinese in Italy, not tourists, but the Chinese community. "I would like to urge our Italian friends to pay attention to the safety and security of our co-nationals who are living and working in Italy, to avoid prejudices, distinctions, and aggressions. "Insults and threats are not tolerable. "That is the appeal I want to issue". Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday he had told EU counterparts at a coronavirus meeting requested by Italy not to underestimate the risks posed by the deadly epidemic. "I asked to keep very high the level of attention and not to underestimate the risks," he said after the meeting. "I asked for a strong and coordinated response from Europe". He said the EU should fight the spread of the Covid 19 virus both on the continent and worldwide.