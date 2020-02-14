Soccer: Milan, Juve draw Cup semi 1st leg 1-1

Rome, February 14 - AC Milan and Juventus drew 1-1 in an Italian Cup semi-final first leg at the San Siro Thursday night. Croatia forward Ante Rebic put the Rossoneri in front on the 61st minute and Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty for the Bianconeri in injury time. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said his team had been "damaged" by the penalty. Juve coach Maurizio Sarri said the penalty shout had been "glaring". Milan's French leftback Theo Hernandez was sent off in the 72nd minute. The second leg is at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on March 4. The winner will meet either Napoli or Inter. Napoli beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final at the San Siro on Wednesday night. The goal came from Fabian Ruiz. The left-footed Spain central midfielder struck in the 57th minute. The return is at the San Paolo on March 5. Napoli boss Rino Gattuso said "there's not too much to smile about, we have to keep pedalling".