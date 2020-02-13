Xi thanks Mattarella for friendship in coronavirus alarm

Rome, February 13 - Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked Italian President Sergio Mattarella for his support in a message read out by China's ambassador to Rome, Li Junhua, at a concert at the presidential palace on Thursday. Mattarella last week visited a Roman school frequented by many Chinese children to show support and fight discrimination linked to the coronavirus panic. "Last week you wanted to meet students from an elementary school in an area of Rome where the Chinese community is highly numerous," Xi's message read. "Today you wanted to organize this extraordinary concert by a pianist of Chinese origin. "This is another concrete gesture that shows real friendship is seen in moments of need and I am deeply moved. "The Chinese government has adopted rigorous and precise measures of prevention and control to address the epidemic, acting in a responsible way with regards to the Chinese people and the international community, and now our efforts are gradually producing positive effects. "The Chinese government and the Chinese people are determined and have the capacity to win the battle against the epidemic and safeguard regional and global health security. "Difficulties are temporary, friendship is eternal". Mattarella expressed faith in the measures China is taking to combat the coronavirus emergency. "It is the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and Italy," Mattarella said. "These relations are based on sincere cooperation for the common interest. "Italy expresses confidence in, and support for, China in the epidemic emergency and its commitment to guaranteeing international health security".