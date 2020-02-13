Giovedì 13 Febbraio 2020 | 18:05

Rome
Soccer: Italy willing to test giving teams VAR challenges

Soccer: Italy willing to test giving teams VAR challenges

 
Siena
Prosecutor requests 4-yr term for Berlusconi

Prosecutor requests 4-yr term for Berlusconi

 
Rome
Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

 
Naples
Cleric probed for covering up abuse

Cleric probed for covering up abuse

 
Cagliari
5,300 lay-offs asked in Auchan-CONAD deal

5,300 lay-offs asked in Auchan-CONAD deal

 
Milan
Rocca brothers indicted in Petrobras case

Rocca brothers indicted in Petrobras case

 
Milan
Ryanair not interested in Air Italy - O'Brien

Ryanair not interested in Air Italy - O'Brien

 
Foggia
Unionist's car torched in suspected arson attack

Unionist's car torched in suspected arson attack

 
Rome
Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

 
Brindisi
37 SCU arrests in Brindisi

37 SCU arrests in Brindisi

 
Rome
Flu epidemic past peak

Flu epidemic past peak

 

L'inchiesta
Crac Bari calcio, chiesto il rinvio a giudizio per 6 ex amministratori

Crac Bari calcio, chiesto il rinvio a giudizio per 6 ex amministratori

 

BariIl caso
Bari, striscione di Casapound contro Anpi: «Basta, ne risponderanno in tribunale»

Bari, striscione di Casapound contro Anpi: «Basta, ne risponderanno in tribunale»

 
TarantoAmbiente
Ex Ilva, pm di Milano ricorrono contro assoluzione Riva: «Si misero i soldi in tasca senza investirli»

Ex Ilva, pm di Milano ricorrono contro assoluzione Riva: «Si misero i soldi in tasca senza investirli»

 
LecceL'evento
Un «PeaceMob» per salutare Papa Francesco a Bari: il video girato dagli studenti

Un «PeaceMob» per salutare Papa Francesco a Bari: il video girato dagli studenti

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
S.Marco in Lamis, a «Pranzo con i nonni» per un S.Valentino di solidarietà

S.Marco in Lamis, a «Pranzo con i nonni» per un S.Valentino di solidarietà

 
PotenzaRaptus di gelosia
Potenza, minaccia ed aggredisce con l'accetta il datore di lavoro della sua ex: arrestato

Potenza, minaccia ed aggredisce con l'accetta il datore di lavoro della sua ex: arrestato

 
BatLa sentenza
toga

Canosa, comportamento ingiusto: «Illegittimi i licenziamenti alla Bcc»

 
Brindisitentato omicidio
Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

 
PhotoNewsLa cerimonia
Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

 

Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Achille Lauro, la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà ha origini gravinesi

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

Manfredonia, ladro sfonda distributori poi fugge e si getta a mare

Manfredonia, ladro sfonda distributori poi fugge e si getta a mare

Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

Regione Puglia, «parcelle d'oro», licenziato un funzionario

Regione, «parcelle d'oro» a legali: licenziato funzionario Avvocatura

Rome

Soccer: Italy willing to test giving teams VAR challenges

Federation sources says requests have come from Serie A sides

Soccer: Italy willing to test giving teams VAR challenges

Rome, February 13 - The Italian soccer federation (FIGC) had informally told FIFA that it would be willing to experiment giving teams a set number of challenges, when they would be able to get the VAR to look at a call they think has unjustly gone against them, sources said Thursday. The sources said several Serie A clubs have requested this change after controversial decisions in which the on-field referee did not ask the VAR for help.

