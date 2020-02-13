Soccer: Italy willing to test giving teams VAR challenges
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
13 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 13 - The Italian soccer federation (FIGC) had informally told FIFA that it would be willing to experiment giving teams a set number of challenges, when they would be able to get the VAR to look at a call they think has unjustly gone against them, sources said Thursday. The sources said several Serie A clubs have requested this change after controversial decisions in which the on-field referee did not ask the VAR for help.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su