Giovedì 13 Febbraio 2020 | 16:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

 
Naples
Cleric probed for covering up abuse

Cleric probed for covering up abuse

 
Cagliari
5,300 lay-offs asked in Auchan-CONAD deal

5,300 lay-offs asked in Auchan-CONAD deal

 
Milan
Rocca brothers indicted in Petrobras case

Rocca brothers indicted in Petrobras case

 
Milan
Ryanair not interested in Air Italy - O'Brien

Ryanair not interested in Air Italy - O'Brien

 
Foggia
Unionist's car torched in suspected arson attack

Unionist's car torched in suspected arson attack

 
Rome
Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

 
Brindisi
37 SCU arrests in Brindisi

37 SCU arrests in Brindisi

 
Rome
Flu epidemic past peak

Flu epidemic past peak

 
Rome
Coronavirus: China OKs flight to repatriate Niccolò

Coronavirus: China OKs flight to repatriate Niccolò

 
Campobasso
Coronavirus:woman who helped isolate virus to be hired

Coronavirus:woman who helped isolate virus to be hired

 

Il Biancorosso

L'inchiesta
Crac Bari calcio, chiesto il rinvio a giudizio per 6 ex amministratori

Crac Bari calcio, chiesto il rinvio a giudizio per 6 ex amministratori

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa sentenza
Altamura, uccise pusher davanti all figlia: condannato a 25 anni

Altamura, uccise pusher davanti alla figlia: condannato a 25 anni

 
Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, licenziata lavoratrice al quinto mese di gravidanza

Manduria, licenziata lavoratrice al quinto mese di gravidanza

 
PotenzaRaptus di gelosia
Potenza, minaccia ed aggredisce con l'accetta il datore di lavoro della sua ex: arrestato

Potenza, minaccia ed aggredisce con l'accetta il datore di lavoro della sua ex: arrestato

 
BatLa sentenza
toga

Canosa, comportamento ingiusto: «Illegittimi i licenziamenti alla Bcc»

 
Brindisitentato omicidio
Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

 
FoggiaNotte di fuoco
Foggia, data alle fiamme auto di sindacalista

Foggia, data alle fiamme auto di sindacalista

 
PhotoNewsLa cerimonia
Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

 
LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

 

i più letti

Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Achille Lauro, la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà ha origini gravinesi

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

Manfredonia, ladro sfonda distributori poi fugge e si getta a mare

Manfredonia, ladro sfonda distributori poi fugge e si getta a mare

Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

Regione Puglia, «parcelle d'oro», licenziato un funzionario

Regione, «parcelle d'oro» a legali: licenziato funzionario Avvocatura

Rome

Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

'Another 2 mts and we'll see you in Senate' for confidence vote

Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

Rome, February 13 - Italia Viva's (IV) two female ministers Teresa Bellanova and Elena Bonetti are set to skip Thursday night's cabinet meeting in a sign of Matteo Renzi's party's continued opposition to the so-called "lodo Conte bis" compromise solution to a wrangle about a statute of limitations reform, and as Renzi issued his latest ultimatum to Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, moves which prompted a sharp response from Premier Giuseppe Conte. Bellanova is the farm minister and Bonetti the minister for equal opportunities and the family. Earlier this week ex-premier and former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi's centrist IV party threatened to up the stakes in a row within the government about the reform of the statute of limitations by presenting a motion of no confidence in Bonafede. Unlike the other three parties supporting the government, IV is not supporting the "lodo Conte bis", a compromise on the issue proposed by Premier Giuseppe Conte after it staunchly opposed a reform drafted by Bonafede putting the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. Renzi argues there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties. Conte's compromise would see the statute of limitations put on ice when a first-instance conviction is upheld at the appeals level. In Italy's three-tier justice system, convictions are not considered definitive until the appeals process has been exhausted. There has been speculation the other parties could force Renzi to put up or shut up by putting the Conte compromise to a confidence vote. But the sources said that if that happened, IV might respond by tabling a no-confidence motion in Bonafede, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "If a party is threatening to present a no-confidence motion in a minister, it is threatening no-confidence in the whole government," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, a bigwig in the centre-left PD. IV MP Lucia Annibali, an acid-attack survivor, on Wednesday presented a motion to postpone the statute of limitations reform by a year to stop the government brawling. After she did so she was submerged by a wave of social media hate including wishes that she should be disfigured again, and posts praising her ex who threw the acid in her face. "I will not be intimidated," she said. IV voted with the opposition on the motion, as it has done in previous votes on the statute of limitations reform. The motion was defeated. The cabinet is also set to assess a thoroughgoing reform of criminal justice in Italy at Thursday night's meeting. Renzi on Thursday gave Bonafede two months to change tack or face a possible Senate no confidence vote. IV once more voted with the opposition for an amendment filed by three-time ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party on the issue on Thursday. Again, the amendment was defeated. Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he would not take it lightly if the members of government from the Italia Viva (IV) party snubbed the next cabinet meeting in relation to a row over changes to the statute of limitations. "Not sitting at a table that you have an institutional role at would not be something to overlook," Conte said. "I would consider it unjustifiable". Conte said he did not accept "blackmail" and warned the IV that they should not continue to vote with the opposition. "I listen to everyone, but a more constructive spirit is needed," he said. Conte called on IV to clarify its position amid the row with other groups within the ruling coalition over changes to the statute of limitations. "I think IV should give clarification - not to me but to the Italian people," Conte said, describing the party's attitude as "surreal, paradoxical". "You'd expect aggressive and somewhat rude opposition (like this) from a party of the opposition".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati