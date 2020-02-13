Cleric probed for covering up abuse

Naples, February 13 - An unnamed head of a religious institution in Naples was placed under investigation Thursday for allegedly covering up the alleged sex abuse of a mentally handicapped woman by a priest in the institution in Ercolano. The director of the 'Madre della Divina Provvidenza' Institute allegedly lied to prosecutors after they arrested father Roberto Gerolamo Filippini for the alleged abuse at the Don Orione disabled centre in the town near Naples, the site of ancient Roman Herculaneum, buried by Vesuvius in 79 AD. Father Filippini allegedly sexually abused the disabled woman while he was vice director of the institution, which works for the rehabilitation of seriously disabled people. Filippini is accused of committing sexual violence, taking advantage of the victim's psychiatric disability. He was the administrator charged with supporting the victim when the alleged violence took place, the sources said.