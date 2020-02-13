Rocca brothers indicted in Petrobras case

Milan, February 13 - Brothers Paolo and Gianfelice Rocca were indicted Thursday for international corruption in the Brazil state oil giant Petrobras kickbacks case. The trial, which will start on May 14, regards bribes totalling some 6.6 million euros paid to Petrobras service director Renato Duque between 2009 and 2014. Also sent to trial was San Faustin, a Techint engineering group holding company, and Roberto Bonatti, one of the holding's partners and managers along with the brothers. Those indicted deny the charges. photo: Duque