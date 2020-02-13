5,300 lay-offs asked in Auchan-CONAD deal

Cagliari, February 13 - Italian supermarket giant CONAD has asked for 5,300 lay-offs in its takeover of French supermarket chain Auchan, unions said Thursday. In October CONAD said its ''rescue'' of Auchan called for laying off 3,105 workers who would be offered ''different occupational solutions'. Some of these options will be relocation within the Conad or other networks through a plan aiming to safeguard employment, Conad said in a statement. It noted that it had secured posts for 13,035 of the 16,140 employees that were working with the Auchan group at the time of its acquisition.