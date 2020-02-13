Ryanair not interested in Air Italy - O'Brien

Milan, February 13 - Ryanair has no interest in buying failed Italian carrier Air Italy, Chief Commercial Officer David O'Brien said in Milan Thursday, denying press reports. O'Brien said Air Italy, which has been placed into liquidation, did not have any interesting slots for the Irish budget carrier. The government said Wednesday that it opposes the decision to place Air Italy, the country's second-biggest airline, into liquidation. On Tuesday Air Italy's stakeholders, Alisarda and Qatar Airways, said via the AQA Holding company that they had decided to put airline into liquidation and stop operating due to persistent conditions of difficulty on the market. Air Italy, which has 1,200 employees, including 550 in Sardinia, is estimated to have made a loss of 230 million euros in 2019. The government is said to be irritated at the way the issue has been handled and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli summoned the company's liquidators on Wednesday. "A request was made to the company's representatives to explore alternative paths to liquidation that can give the best protection possible to workers and ensure flights continue". Under the terms of the liquidation, other airlines will carry Air Italy's passengers until February 25. Ryanair was reported on Wednesday to have voiced an interest in Air Italy, details of which would be supplied on Thursday. Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said the government was "working to prolong" the airline's activity. Industry Undersecretary Alessandra Todde said the government was ready to "safeguard companies and workers" in the case and that there were "several proposals" in the offing.