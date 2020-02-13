Unionist's car torched in suspected arson attack

Foggia, February 13 - A trade unionist's car was torched in a suspected arson attack in Foggia in Puglia overnight, police said Thursday. Donato Ambrosio, 65, is a CISL unionist at the CNH (ex-SOFIM) car engine plant at Foggia. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident. Ambrosio, who suffered an initial intimidatory attack on New Year's Eve when a large firecracker was let off outside his garage, said he could not explain the incident.