Giovedì 13 Febbraio 2020 | 14:36

Naples
Cleric probed for covering up abuse

Cagliari
5,300 lay-offs asked in Auchan-CONAD deal

Milan
Rocca brothers indicted in Petrobras case

Milan
Ryanair not interested in Air Italy - O'Brien

Foggia
Unionist's car torched in suspected arson attack

Rome
Renzi issues another ultimatum to Bonafede

Brindisi
37 SCU arrests in Brindisi

Rome
Flu epidemic past peak

Rome
Coronavirus: China OKs flight to repatriate Niccolò

Campobasso
Coronavirus:woman who helped isolate virus to be hired

Recanati
Leopardi's house to open private chambers to public

Il Biancorosso

Il bilancio
Bari calcio, capitan Di Cesare: «Con mister Vivarini siamo imbattuti da 20 partite»

BariLa sentenza
Altamura, uccise pusher davanti all figlia: condannato a 25 anni

Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, licenziata lavoratrice al quinto mese di gravidanza

PotenzaRaptus di gelosia
Potenza, minaccia ed aggredisce con l'accetta il datore di lavoro della sua ex: arrestato

BatLa sentenza
toga

Brindisitentato omicidio
Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

FoggiaNotte di fuoco
Foggia, data alle fiamme auto di sindacalista

PhotoNewsLa cerimonia
Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Manfredonia, ladro sfonda distributori poi fugge e si getta a mare

Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

Regione Puglia, «parcelle d'oro», licenziato un funzionario

Foggia, February 13 - A trade unionist's car was torched in a suspected arson attack in Foggia in Puglia overnight, police said Thursday. Donato Ambrosio, 65, is a CISL unionist at the CNH (ex-SOFIM) car engine plant at Foggia. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident. Ambrosio, who suffered an initial intimidatory attack on New Year's Eve when a large firecracker was let off outside his garage, said he could not explain the incident.

