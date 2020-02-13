Coronavirus: China OKs flight to repatriate Niccolò

Cleric probed for covering up abuse
Rome
13 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 13 - Chinese authorities have approved a special flight by Italy to repatriate from Wuhan a 17-year-old student, Niccolò, who had been blocked in the Chinese city where the coronavirus broke out, foreign ministry sources said Thursday. The boy was not allowed to embark on a plane that brought a group of Italians back from Wuhan because he had a fever. But tests subsequently showed he does not have the coronavirus.
