Flu epidemic past peak

Rome, February 13 - Italy's flu epidemic is past its peak, the Higher health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. Some 763,000 new cases were reported in the last week bringing the total since the start of the outbreak to 5.018 million. Children under five are the most affected with an incidence of 38.3 cases per thousand. Val D'Aosta, Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and Basilicata have been the most affected regions.