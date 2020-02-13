Coronavirus:woman who helped isolate virus to be hired

Campobasso, February 13 - Francesca Colavita, one of three women researchers who isolated the coronavirus at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, is to be hired on a full-time contract after years in precarious employment, sources said Thursday. The other two women, Rosaria Capobianchi and Concetta Castilletti, already have full-time permanent contracts at the Rome infectious-disease hospital. The Spallanzani is treating a couple of Chinese tourists and a young Italian man who have the virus. photo: Colavita, right, with the other two researchers