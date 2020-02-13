Giovedì 13 Febbraio 2020 | 12:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Campobasso
Coronavirus:woman who helped isolate virus to be hired

Coronavirus:woman who helped isolate virus to be hired

 
Recanati
Leopardi's house to open private chambers to public

Leopardi's house to open private chambers to public

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Don't underestimate risks -Speranza to EU

Coronavirus: Don't underestimate risks -Speranza to EU

 
Milan
Moody's says won't change Italy growth forecast

Moody's says won't change Italy growth forecast

 
Brussels
EC cuts Italy GDP forecasts, 0.3% 2020, 0.6% 2021

EC cuts Italy GDP forecasts, 0.3% 2020, 0.6% 2021

 
Rome
IV woman ministers to desert cabinet meet

IV woman ministers to desert cabinet meet

 
Rome
Output and GDP will rebound in Jan says Gualtieri (18)

Output and GDP will rebound in Jan says Gualtieri (18)

 
Messina

Migrant ship Aita Mari docks at Messina with 158 aboard

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 20 Chinese discharged from Spallanzani

Coronavirus: 20 Chinese discharged from Spallanzani

 
Milan
Soccer: Napoli beat Inter 1-0 in Cup semi 1st leg

Soccer: Napoli beat Inter 1-0 in Cup semi 1st leg

 
Milan
Salvini may stand trial in Rackete defamation suit

Salvini may stand trial in Rackete defamation suit

 

Il Biancorosso

Il bilancio
Bari calcio, capitan Di Cesare: «Con mister Vivarini siamo imbattuti da 20 partite»

Bari calcio, capitan Di Cesare: «Con mister Vivarini siamo imbattuti da 20 partite»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'incontro
Taranto, indotto ArcelorMittal: «Pagati 20 milioni alle imprese ma ci sono contabilità diverse»

Taranto, indotto ArcelorMittal: «Pagati 20 milioni alle imprese ma ci sono contabilità diverse»

 
BatLa sentenza
toga

Canosa, comportamento ingiusto: «Illegittimi i licenziamenti alla Bcc»

 
Brindisitentato omicidio
Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

 
FoggiaNotte di fuoco
Foggia, data alle fiamme auto di sindacalista

Foggia, data alle fiamme auto di sindacalista

 
PhotoNewsLa scoperta
Bari, montavano tachigrafi alterati: nei guai 3 camionisti

Bari, montavano tachigrafi alterati: nei guai 3 camionisti

 
PhotoNewsLa cerimonia
Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

 
PotenzaL'appello
Potenza, clan Vulture-Melfese: confermate 7 condanne («sconto» di 7 anni)

Potenza, clan Vulture-Melfese: confermate 7 condanne («sconto» di 7 anni)

 
LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

 

i più letti

Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Achille Lauro, la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà ha origini gravinesi

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

Manfredonia, ladro sfonda distributori poi fugge e si getta a mare

Manfredonia, ladro sfonda distributori poi fugge e si getta a mare

Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

Regione Puglia, «parcelle d'oro», licenziato un funzionario

Regione, «parcelle d'oro» a legali: licenziato funzionario Avvocatura

Rome

Coronavirus: Don't underestimate risks -Speranza to EU

'Strong and coordinated response needed' says health min

Coronavirus: Don't underestimate risks -Speranza to EU

Rome, February 13 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday he had told EU counterparts at a coronavirus meeting requested by Italy not to underestimate the risks posed by the deadly epidemic. "I asked to keep very high the level of attention and not to underestimate the risks," he said after the meeting. "I asked for a strong and coordinated response from Europe". He said the EU should fight the spread of the Covid 19 virus both on the continent and worldwide. Particular attention should be paid to "the most fragile health systems", he said, like those in Africa. Prevention is paramount because once the spread of the virus reaches significant numbers its management "becomes very complicated", Speranza said. Twenty Chinese tourists who were part of a group including two who tested positive for the coronavirus were discharged from Rome's Spallanzani Hospital on Thursday. They were in quarantine for 14 days and had always tested negative for the deadly virus. They included five minors. Lazio health councillor Alessio D'Amato and the hospital's health director Francesco Vaia said goodbye to the tourists. They will take a flight back to China. "It is an extraordinary day for my co-nationals who have ended their quarantine in this hospital," said Doctor Zhang of the Chinese embassy. "They are very happy. "They are very well, they are content. "I want to thank the Spallanzani and our Italian friends who have given their support to the embassy," he added. "The services rendered to my co-nationals were excellent and professional, exceptional, and they met their particular customs. "Now they will go straight back to China with an airline flight". Zhang called for an end to attacks on Chinese people in Italy amid the coronavirus emergency. "Panic is spreading in the Chinese community," said Doctor Zhang of the embassy, accompanying 20 Chines tourists who have left Rome's Spallanzani Hospital. "(The panic) is not because of the coronavirus epidemic, but for security. "There have been attacks on Chinese in Italy, not tourists, but the Chinese community. "I would like to urge our Italian friends to pay attention to the safety and security of our co-nationals who are living and working in Italy, to avoid prejudices, distinctions, and aggressions. "Insults and threats are not tolerable. "That is the appeal I want to issue". Rome's Spallanzani Hospital said Wednesday that the general condition of an Italian man it is treating with the coronavirus is good, adding that he does not have fever. The young man was among a group of 56 people flown back to Italy last week from the Chinese city Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly epidemic. The Spallanzani is also treating a Chinese couple with the coronavirus in its intensive-care department. The hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases, said the couple's condition was stable after reporting a slight improvement on Tuesday. The tourists came to Rome from Milan via Verona and Parma. The hospital said that it had tested 20 people who came into contact with the couple and the results were all negative.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati