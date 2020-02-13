Coronavirus: Don't underestimate risks -Speranza to EU

Rome, February 13 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday he had told EU counterparts at a coronavirus meeting requested by Italy not to underestimate the risks posed by the deadly epidemic. "I asked to keep very high the level of attention and not to underestimate the risks," he said after the meeting. "I asked for a strong and coordinated response from Europe". He said the EU should fight the spread of the Covid 19 virus both on the continent and worldwide. Particular attention should be paid to "the most fragile health systems", he said, like those in Africa. Prevention is paramount because once the spread of the virus reaches significant numbers its management "becomes very complicated", Speranza said. Twenty Chinese tourists who were part of a group including two who tested positive for the coronavirus were discharged from Rome's Spallanzani Hospital on Thursday. They were in quarantine for 14 days and had always tested negative for the deadly virus. They included five minors. Lazio health councillor Alessio D'Amato and the hospital's health director Francesco Vaia said goodbye to the tourists. They will take a flight back to China. "It is an extraordinary day for my co-nationals who have ended their quarantine in this hospital," said Doctor Zhang of the Chinese embassy. "They are very happy. "They are very well, they are content. "I want to thank the Spallanzani and our Italian friends who have given their support to the embassy," he added. "The services rendered to my co-nationals were excellent and professional, exceptional, and they met their particular customs. "Now they will go straight back to China with an airline flight". Zhang called for an end to attacks on Chinese people in Italy amid the coronavirus emergency. "Panic is spreading in the Chinese community," said Doctor Zhang of the embassy, accompanying 20 Chines tourists who have left Rome's Spallanzani Hospital. "(The panic) is not because of the coronavirus epidemic, but for security. "There have been attacks on Chinese in Italy, not tourists, but the Chinese community. "I would like to urge our Italian friends to pay attention to the safety and security of our co-nationals who are living and working in Italy, to avoid prejudices, distinctions, and aggressions. "Insults and threats are not tolerable. "That is the appeal I want to issue". Rome's Spallanzani Hospital said Wednesday that the general condition of an Italian man it is treating with the coronavirus is good, adding that he does not have fever. The young man was among a group of 56 people flown back to Italy last week from the Chinese city Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly epidemic. The Spallanzani is also treating a Chinese couple with the coronavirus in its intensive-care department. The hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases, said the couple's condition was stable after reporting a slight improvement on Tuesday. The tourists came to Rome from Milan via Verona and Parma. The hospital said that it had tested 20 people who came into contact with the couple and the results were all negative.