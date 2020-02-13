Giovedì 13 Febbraio 2020 | 12:47

Campobasso
Coronavirus:woman who helped isolate virus to be hired

Recanati
Leopardi's house to open private chambers to public

Rome
Coronavirus: Don't underestimate risks -Speranza to EU

Milan
Moody's says won't change Italy growth forecast

Brussels
EC cuts Italy GDP forecasts, 0.3% 2020, 0.6% 2021

Rome
IV woman ministers to desert cabinet meet

Rome
Output and GDP will rebound in Jan says Gualtieri (18)

Messina

Migrant ship Aita Mari docks at Messina with 158 aboard

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 20 Chinese discharged from Spallanzani

Milan
Soccer: Napoli beat Inter 1-0 in Cup semi 1st leg

Milan
Salvini may stand trial in Rackete defamation suit

Il Biancorosso

Il bilancio
Bari calcio, capitan Di Cesare: «Con mister Vivarini siamo imbattuti da 20 partite»

TarantoL'incontro
Taranto, indotto ArcelorMittal: «Pagati 20 milioni alle imprese ma ci sono contabilità diverse»

BatLa sentenza
toga

Canosa, comportamento ingiusto: «Illegittimi i licenziamenti alla Bcc»

 
Brindisitentato omicidio
Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

FoggiaNotte di fuoco
Foggia, data alle fiamme auto di sindacalista

PhotoNewsLa scoperta
Bari, montavano tachigrafi alterati: nei guai 3 camionisti

PhotoNewsLa cerimonia
Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

PotenzaL'appello
Potenza, clan Vulture-Melfese: confermate 7 condanne («sconto» di 7 anni)

LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

Recanati

In Recanati from 21/3, art collections included in visit

Recanati, February 13 - Casa Leopardi, the birthplace of the well-known Italian poet Giacomo Leopardi, will for the first time on March 21 open the chambers where he and his brothers lived and the 'noble floor' to the public. The mansion is located in the town of Recanati in the central Italy region of Marche, where the poet was born in 1789. "Ove Abitai Fanciullo" ("Where I As An Adolescent Lived") is the name given to the itinerary of the visit, which will allow access to the mansion including the gallery with its art collections, the garden, and the private chambers of the poet that for two centuries have not been used by his descendants for domestic purposes. Italy's greatest Romantic poet and philosopher Leopardi was the son of a minor count who owed fealty to the papacy and grew up in nearly complete isolation in the hilltop town of Recanati. A sort of child prodigy, he dumped his tutors at the age of 10. By the time he was 17 had achieved great erudition by study techniques he later described as "crazy and desperate" and which may have contributed to the asthma, scoliosis, and weak eyesight that plagued him later. In his late teens he started writing the Zibaldone, his teeming collection of thoughts and verses. Having failed to run away from home, he later penned some of his famous Idilli, including L'Infinito - which most Italian schoolkids have to learn by heart - and Alla luna. He went briefly to Rome, where he achieved a degree of fame, lost his religious faith and developed his trademark pessimism. Later episodes saw him in Milan, Bologna and Florence, where he suffered unrequited love and met Alessandro Manzoni, the other great Italian poet and writer of the century. During his last months in Naples he discovered a passion for ice-cream.

