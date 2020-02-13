EC cuts Italy GDP forecasts, 0.3% 2020, 0.6% 2021

Brussels, February 13 - The European Commission on Thursday cut its growth forecasts for Italy from 0.4% to 0.3% for this year and from 0.7% to 0.6% for next. The previous forecasts were issued in November. The EC said "the risks of further reductions in the growth prospects remain pronounced". It said "the investigation into businesses suggests a slow start to 2020. "Industry confidence improved in January, but still does not suggest an imminent rebound in industrial production. "The activity in services, albeit not immune from the weak industrial cycle, should sustain the growth of real GDP in the short term". The EC added that the government's universal basic income, or citizenship wage was buoying consumer spending and growth. "Private consumer spending pushed by the new income should sustain growth in the period of the forecast," it said. "However, it is forecast that incomes will only rise moderately, because it is likely that families will feel the repercussions of the slowdown in the labour market, while it is expected that the precautionary savings will remain high". The Commission also said that "the provisional stabilisation of manufacturing production, associated with the inversion of the stocks cycle, together with the reduced domestic political uncertainty and favourable credit conditions, are probable factors in sustaining internal demand beyond the short term".