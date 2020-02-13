Giovedì 13 Febbraio 2020 | 12:47

Campobasso
Coronavirus:woman who helped isolate virus to be hired

Recanati
Leopardi's house to open private chambers to public

Rome
Coronavirus: Don't underestimate risks -Speranza to EU

Milan
Moody's says won't change Italy growth forecast

Brussels
EC cuts Italy GDP forecasts, 0.3% 2020, 0.6% 2021

Rome
IV woman ministers to desert cabinet meet

Rome
Output and GDP will rebound in Jan says Gualtieri (18)

Messina

Migrant ship Aita Mari docks at Messina with 158 aboard

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 20 Chinese discharged from Spallanzani

Milan
Soccer: Napoli beat Inter 1-0 in Cup semi 1st leg

Milan
Salvini may stand trial in Rackete defamation suit

Il bilancio
Bari calcio, capitan Di Cesare: «Con mister Vivarini siamo imbattuti da 20 partite»

TarantoL'incontro
Taranto, indotto ArcelorMittal: «Pagati 20 milioni alle imprese ma ci sono contabilità diverse»

BatLa sentenza
toga

Canosa, comportamento ingiusto: «Illegittimi i licenziamenti alla Bcc»

 
Brindisitentato omicidio
Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

FoggiaNotte di fuoco
Foggia, data alle fiamme auto di sindacalista

PhotoNewsLa scoperta
Bari, montavano tachigrafi alterati: nei guai 3 camionisti

PhotoNewsLa cerimonia
Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

PotenzaL'appello
Potenza, clan Vulture-Melfese: confermate 7 condanne («sconto» di 7 anni)

LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

Milan

Moody's says won't change Italy growth forecast

Or stable outlook

Milan, February 13 - Moody's said Thursday it did not see any reason to cut its 2020 Italian growth forecast of 0.5%. It also deems appropriate its stable outlook on Italy's credit rating, said Kathrin Muehlbronner, senior vice president of Moody's and principal analyst for the Italian rating, at the presentation of the Credit Trends 2020, in Milano. The European Commission on Thursday cut its growth forecasts for Italy from 0.4% to 0.3% for this year and from 0.7% to 0.6% for next. The previous forecasts were issued in November. The EC said "the risks of further reductions in the growth prospects remain pronounced". It said "the investigation into businesses suggests a slow start to 2020. "Industry confidence improved in January, but still does not suggest an imminent rebound in industrial production. "The activity in services, albeit not immune from the weak industrial cycle, should sustain the growth of real GDP in the short term". The EC added that the government's universal basic income, or citizenship wage was buoying consumer spending and growth. "Private consumer spending pushed by the new income should sustain growth in the period of the forecast," it said. "However, it is forecast that incomes will only rise moderately, because it is likely that families will feel the repercussions of the slowdown in the labour market, while it is expected that the precautionary savings will remain high". The Commission also said that "the provisional stabilisation of manufacturing production, associated with the inversion of the stocks cycle, together with the reduced domestic political uncertainty and favourable credit conditions, are probable factors in sustaining internal demand beyond the short term". The Commission also said that "the provisional stabilisation of manufacturing production, associated with the inversion of the stocks cycle, together with the reduced domestic political uncertainty and favourable credit conditions, are probable factors in sustaining internal demand beyond the short term".

