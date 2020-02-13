Giovedì 13 Febbraio 2020 | 10:54

Messina

Migrant ship Aita Mari docks at Messina with 158 aboard

 
Rome
Milan
Milan
Rome
Brussels
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
La Spezia
Il Biancorosso

Il bilancio
Brindisitentato omicidio
FoggiaNotte di fuoco
PhotoNewsLa scoperta
Batfalso allarme
HomeTaranto
PhotoNewsLa cerimonia
PotenzaL'appello
LecceL'operazione
Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Manfredonia, ladro sfonda distributori poi fugge e si getta a mare

Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

Regione Puglia, «parcelle d'oro», licenziato un funzionario

Rome

Coronavirus: 20 Chinese discharged from Spallanzani

Will return to China on next flight

Rome, February 13 - Twenty Chinese tourists who were part of a group including two who tested positive for the coronavirus were discharged from Rome's Spallanzani Hospital on Thursday. They were in quarantine for 14 days and had always tested negative for the deadly virus. They included five minors. Lazio health councillor Alessio D'Amato and the hospital's health director Francesco Vaia said goodbye to the tourists. They will take a flight back to China. "It is an extraordinary day for my co-nationals who have ended their quarantine in this hospital," said Doctor Zhang of the Chinese embassy. "They are very happy. "They are very well, they are content. "I want to thank the Spallanzani and our Italian friends who have given their support to the embassy," he added. "The services rendered to my co-nationals were excellent and professional, exceptional, and they met their particular customs. "Now they will go straight back to China with an airline flight". Rome's Spallanzani Hospital said Wednesday that the general condition of an Italian man it is treating with the coronavirus is good, adding that he does not have fever. The young man was among a group of 56 people flown back to Italy last week from the Chinese city Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly epidemic. The Spallanzani is also treating a Chinese couple with the coronavirus in its intensive-care department. The hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases, said the couple's condition was stable after reporting a slight improvement on Tuesday. The tourists came to Rome from Milan via Verona and Parma. The hospital said that it had tested 20 people who came into contact with the couple and the results were all negative.

