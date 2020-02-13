Soccer: Napoli beat Inter 1-0 in Cup semi 1st leg

Milan, February 13 - Napoli beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final at the San Siro on Wednesday night. The goal came from Fabian Ruiz. The left-footed Spain central midfielder struck in the 57th minute. The return is at the San Paolo on March 5. Napoli boss Rino Gattuso said "there's not too much to smile about, we have to keep pedalling". The first leg of the other semi-final is between AC Milan and Juventus Thursday night.