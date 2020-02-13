Giovedì 13 Febbraio 2020 | 10:54

Messina

Migrant ship Aita Mari docks at Messina with 158 aboard

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 20 Chinese discharged from Spallanzani

Milan
Soccer: Napoli beat Inter 1-0 in Cup semi 1st leg

Milan
Salvini may stand trial in Rackete defamation suit

Rome
Holy See-Italy: More convergence than contrast - Parolin

Brussels
Migrant arrivals in central Med double - Frontex

Rome
Italian FM lashes out at 'external interference' in Tripoli

Rome
Ex-porn star Cicciolina founds new 'love' party

Rome
Mustier among big names probed over Alitalia

Rome
Senate okays Salvini trial

La Spezia
Lawyer arrested for underage prostitution

Il bilancio
Bari calcio, capitan Di Cesare: «Con mister Vivarini siamo imbattuti da 20 partite»

Brindisitentato omicidio
Brindisi, degenera la lite, 30enne accoltella l'amico al volto e sul dorso: arrestato

FoggiaNotte di fuoco
Foggia, data alle fiamme auto di sindacalista

PhotoNewsLa scoperta
Bari, montavano tachigrafi alterati: nei guai 3 camionisti

Batfalso allarme
Coronavirus, paziente cinese trasportato da Bisceglie: sta bene, test negativo

HomeTaranto
Ex Ilva, ok a integrazione cigs. Su progetto green e lavoro «si va avanti con o senza Mittal»

PhotoNewsLa cerimonia
Matera, cittadinanza onoraria alla Guardia di Finanza

PotenzaL'appello
Potenza, clan Vulture-Melfese: confermate 7 condanne («sconto» di 7 anni)

LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

Soccer: Napoli beat Inter 1-0 in Cup semi 1st leg

2nd leg March 5, other semi betwn Juve and Milan

Milan, February 13 - Napoli beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final at the San Siro on Wednesday night. The goal came from Fabian Ruiz. The left-footed Spain central midfielder struck in the 57th minute. The return is at the San Paolo on March 5. Napoli boss Rino Gattuso said "there's not too much to smile about, we have to keep pedalling". The first leg of the other semi-final is between AC Milan and Juventus Thursday night.

