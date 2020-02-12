Mercoledì 12 Febbraio 2020 | 20:46

Milan

Salvini may stand trial in Rackete defamation suit

Filed by Sea Watch 3 captain

Salvini may stand trial in Rackete defamation suit

Milan, February 12 - The Milan prosecutor's office on Wednesday ended an investigation related to a request for former interior minister Matteo Salvini to stand trial on charges of defaming the captain of the Sea Watch 3 migrant rescue ship Carola Rackete of Germany. Rackete's lawyers filed the lawsuit in July 2019. Salvini told ANSA that even if he had to stand trial in another case, "it will simply be yet one more. It isn't a problem. Someone who rams into Italian military patrol boats has nothing to teach me" He added that "in a normal country, would a German lady hitting a military boat result in the interior minister going to trial instead of her? This is surreal."

