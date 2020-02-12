Holy See-Italy: More convergence than contrast - Parolin

Rome, February 12 - Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said after a meeting between Italian and Holy See officials Wednesday that "the key word is convergence, there is a great desire for listening and considering the Church's viewpoint". One of the main issues discussed, he said, was that of the family. "There is a specific attention of the Italian government for the family, above all that in most difficulty. In this context we also spoke about disability". The meeting was on the anniversary of the signing of the Lateran Pacts and the Concordat which updated them.