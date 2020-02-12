Migrant arrivals in central Med double - Frontex

Brussels, February 12 - The number of migrants who crossed the central Mediterranean in January 2020 more than doubled that in December 2019, at around 1,500, six times what it was in January 2019, Frontex said Wednesday. The EU border agency said that migratory pressure in the central Med went against the trend in the other main routes, where it fell 58% in the eastern Med and by a quarter in the westerm Med.