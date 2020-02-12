Mercoledì 12 Febbraio 2020 | 19:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Holy See-Italy: More convergence than contrast - Parolin

Holy See-Italy: More convergence than contrast - Parolin

 
Brussels
Migrant arrivals in central Med double - Frontex

Migrant arrivals in central Med double - Frontex

 
Rome
Italian FM lashes out at 'external interference' in Tripoli

Italian FM lashes out at 'external interference' in Tripoli

 
Rome
Ex-porn star Cicciolina founds new 'love' party

Ex-porn star Cicciolina founds new 'love' party

 
Rome
Mustier among big names probed over Alitalia

Mustier among big names probed over Alitalia

 
Rome
Senate okays Salvini trial

Senate okays Salvini trial

 
La Spezia
Lawyer arrested for underage prostitution

Lawyer arrested for underage prostitution

 
Lecce
Bomb damages Puglia mayor's accountancy office

Bomb damages Puglia mayor's accountancy office

 
Rome
Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

 
Vatican City
Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

 
Bologna
Man arrested for jihad near Parma

Man arrested for jihad near Parma

 

Il Biancorosso

L'accordo
Bari calcio, Bianco e Hamlili rinnovano il contratto sino al 2022

Bari calcio, Bianco e Hamlili rinnovano il contratto sino al 2022

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariPolizia locale
Bari, rifiuti in «gabbia in discarica a cielo aperto: sequestrata area

Bari, rifiuti in «gabbia in discarica a cielo aperto: sequestrata area

 
FoggiaIl 23 febbraio
Papa a Bari, il «treno di Francesco» dal Gargano: ecco i convogli speciali

Papa a Bari, il «treno di Francesco» dal Gargano: ecco i convogli speciali

 
PotenzaL'appello
Potenza, clan Vulture-Melfese: confermate 7 condanne («sconto» di 7 anni)

Potenza, clan Vulture-Melfese: confermate 7 condanne («sconto» di 7 anni)

 
TarantoL'accordo
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal, Governo disponibile a entrare nel capitale solo se si decarbonizza

Taranto, Arcelor Mittal, Governo disponibile a entrare nel capitale solo se si decarbonizza

 
BrindisiStoria a lieto fine
Fasano. avvocato-sub provetto salva pescatore

Fasano, avvocato-sub provetto salva pescatore

 
MateraTecnolofgia e innovazione
Matera, nascerà il primo Centro interdipartimentale del Cnr

Matera, nascerà il primo Centro interdipartimentale del Cnr

 
LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

 
HomeIl processo a Lecce
Trani, «giustizia truccata», l'ex gip Nardi avverte un malore e salta l'udienza

Trani, «giustizia truccata», l'ex gip Nardi avverte malore. Udienza rinviata al 19

 

i più letti

Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Achille Lauro, la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà ha origini gravinesi

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

Monopoli, gatto in pericolo: i nonni accorrono con la scala, ma lui si salva da solo

Monopoli, gatto in pericolo: i nonni accorrono con la scala, ma lui si salva da solo

Bari, pedala in mare su bici «galleggiante»: la simpatica trovata di un pescatore

Bari, pedala in mare su bici «galleggiante»: la simpatica trovata di un pescatore

Taranto, la denuncia: «Stanno sversando idrocarburi in mare»

Taranto, la denuncia: «Stanno sversando idrocarburi in mare»

Brussels

Migrant arrivals in central Med double - Frontex

In Jan over Dec, 6 times higher than Jan 2019

Migrant arrivals in central Med double - Frontex

Brussels, February 12 - The number of migrants who crossed the central Mediterranean in January 2020 more than doubled that in December 2019, at around 1,500, six times what it was in January 2019, Frontex said Wednesday. The EU border agency said that migratory pressure in the central Med went against the trend in the other main routes, where it fell 58% in the eastern Med and by a quarter in the westerm Med.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati