Italian FM lashes out at 'external interference' in Tripoli

Rome, February 12 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that Italy would continue to work on making sure the arms embargo on Libya is complied with and a permanent cease-fire reached, slamming "unacceptable" foreign interference in the north African country. Di Maio wrote the statement on his Facebook account Wednesday after meeting Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga in Tripoli. "Italy will be decisive in every European choice. No one knows Libya like we do, no one like Italy has it a few hundred kilometres from its coasts," he wrote, during the unscheduled visit to the country. "There is a risk of terrorism that we must not underestimate, countries that do not know peace and that continue to arm the parties on the ground. We cannot accept this." He went on to say that "today the international community is facing a lot of doubts and one certainty: that the 2011 bombings were an unforgivable error, and that we are paying for this mistake now. But the time has come for a different signal." Di Maio wrote that "we are employing an inclusive approach, involving all Libyan municipalities and speaking to all those active on the ground. The aim is to restore adequate security so that our firms can begin investing again. This is not one path, it is the path. That of good sense and those who actually have the future of the Libyan people and the security of its citizens at heart.". The GNA's press office said Di Maio had reiterated his support for "Sarraj, for the political process and the results of the Berlin peace conference". The most important of these results, it said, were "an end to foreign interference, a ratification of the ceasefire and the activation of mechanism to implement it." It said Sarraj had again urged the international community to "stand firm" to make sure the "aggressor", eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar, upholds the conference's results. Libya, Africa's most oil-rich nation, has been mired in chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gheddafi. Pro-Haftar forces have faced off with GNA troops at the gates of Tripoli since the eastern Libya-based strongman launched an offensive in April last year to seize the capital, the seat of the GNA. A fragile ceasefire was established on January 12 and at an international summit in Berlin a week later, world leaders agreed to end all foreign interference in Libya and to uphold a weapons embargo. But there are still near-daily clashes near Tripoli and arms continue to flow into the country.