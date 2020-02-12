Mercoledì 12 Febbraio 2020 | 16:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Mustier among big names probed over Alitalia

Mustier among big names probed over Alitalia

 
Rome
Senate okays Salvini trial

Senate okays Salvini trial

 
La Spezia
Lawyer arrested for underage prostitution

Lawyer arrested for underage prostitution

 
Lecce
Bomb damages Puglia mayor's accountancy office

Bomb damages Puglia mayor's accountancy office

 
Rome
Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

 
Vatican City
Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

 
Bologna
Man arrested for jihad near Parma

Man arrested for jihad near Parma

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian with virus is in 'good condition'

Coronavirus: Italian with virus is in 'good condition'

 
Rome

Anti-Semitic graffiti outside 2 Pomezia schools

 
Siracusa
Light aircraft crashes in Sicily, two dead

Light aircraft crashes in Sicily, two dead

 
Milan
Milan bourse reaches highest level since 2008

Milan bourse reaches highest level since 2008

 

Il Biancorosso

L'accordo
Bari calcio, Bianco e Hamlili rinnovano il contratto sino al 2022

Bari calcio, Bianco e Hamlili rinnovano il contratto sino al 2022

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PhotoNewsLa visita
Bari, il comandante generale dell’Arma dei Carabinieri al Sacrario dei caduti

Bari, il comandante generale dell’Arma dei Carabinieri al Sacrario dei caduti

 
PotenzaLavoro nero
Potenza, scoperte 8 «intrattenitrici» in circolo privato: tre denunciati

Potenza, scoperte 8 «intrattenitrici» in circolo privato: tre denunciati

 
FoggiaLa denuncia
Manfredonia, a spasso con numerosi arnesi atti allo scasso: nei guai un cerignolano

Manfredonia, a spasso con numerosi arnesi atti allo scasso: nei guai un cerignolano

 
TarantoL'accordo
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal, Governo disponibile a entrare nel capitale solo se si decarbonizza

Taranto, Arcelor Mittal, Governo disponibile a entrare nel capitale solo se si decarbonizza

 
BrindisiStoria a lieto fine
Fasano. avvocato-sub provetto salva pescatore

Fasano, avvocato-sub provetto salva pescatore

 
MateraTecnolofgia e innovazione
Matera, nascerà il primo Centro interdipartimentale del Cnr

Matera, nascerà il primo Centro interdipartimentale del Cnr

 
LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

 
HomeIl processo a Lecce
Trani, «giustizia truccata», l'ex gip Nardi avverte un malore e salta l'udienza

Trani, «giustizia truccata», l'ex gip Nardi avverte malore. Udienza rinviata al 19

 

i più letti

Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Achille Lauro, la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà ha origini gravinesi

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

Monopoli, gatto in pericolo: i nonni accorrono con la scala, ma lui si salva da solo

Monopoli, gatto in pericolo: i nonni accorrono con la scala, ma lui si salva da solo

Bari, pedala in mare su bici «galleggiante»: la simpatica trovata di un pescatore

Bari, pedala in mare su bici «galleggiante»: la simpatica trovata di un pescatore

Paura Coronavirus a Melfi: un cinese muore per infarto dopo una crisi respiratoria

Paura a Melfi: cinese muore per infarto dopo crisi respiratoria, ma non è Coronavirus

Rome

Mustier among big names probed over Alitalia

UniCredit CEO was on airline's board

Mustier among big names probed over Alitalia

Rome, February 12 - Italian prosecutors on Wednesday notified 21 former board members, managers and consultants for Alitalia that they have wrapped up a probe into the airline's financial troubles in which they are under investigation. This move usually comes before prosecutors press for indictments. The people who risk going to trial include UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, a former board member of the troubled carrier, which has been in administration since 2017. The charges they face include aggravated fraudulent bankruptcy, false corporate statements and hampering regulators. The alleged wrongdoing took place between 2014 and 2017. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways held a 49% stake in Alitalia for most of that time up until when the company was put into administration. Among the other people facing a possible trial are former Ferrari and Fiat boss and UniCredit deputy chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who was the president of Alitalia at the time of the charges, former CEO Marc Cramer Ball and former Etihad CEO James Hogan. It was already known that Montezemolo, Ball and Hogan were under investigation in relation to the case before Wednesday's notifications.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati