Bomb damages Puglia mayor's accountancy office

Lecce, February 12 - A homemade bomb on Wednesday damaged a Puglia mayor's accountancy office. Professional accountant Graziano Vantaggiato, 53, the mayor of Soleto near Lecce on the Salento peninsula, was elected on a crossparty civic list. The rudimentary device, police said, was set off in front of his accountancy office. The bomb damaged the entrance to the office and woke the neighbours, who called the police. Carabinieri have obtained CCTV footage of the incident. Vantaggiato reportedly told police he could not explain the attack, judicial sources said. The parliamentary anti-mafia commission said it would interview the mayor shortly. The Puglia mafia, the United Holy Crown (Sacra Corona Unita, SCU), is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia. The other three are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily, and the Camorra in Campania. Prosecutors said last month the SCU is trying to emulate 'Ndrangheta.