Mercoledì 12 Febbraio 2020 | 16:13

Rome
Mustier among big names probed over Alitalia

Rome
Senate okays Salvini trial

La Spezia
Lawyer arrested for underage prostitution

Lecce
Bomb damages Puglia mayor's accountancy office

Rome
Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

Vatican City
Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

Bologna
Man arrested for jihad near Parma

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian with virus is in 'good condition'

Rome

Siracusa
Light aircraft crashes in Sicily, two dead

Milan
Milan bourse reaches highest level since 2008

L'accordo
Bari calcio, Bianco e Hamlili rinnovano il contratto sino al 2022

PhotoNewsLa visita
Bari, il comandante generale dell’Arma dei Carabinieri al Sacrario dei caduti

PotenzaLavoro nero
Potenza, scoperte 8 «intrattenitrici» in circolo privato: tre denunciati

FoggiaLa denuncia
Manfredonia, a spasso con numerosi arnesi atti allo scasso: nei guai un cerignolano

TarantoL'accordo
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal, Governo disponibile a entrare nel capitale solo se si decarbonizza

BrindisiStoria a lieto fine
Fasano. avvocato-sub provetto salva pescatore

MateraTecnolofgia e innovazione
Matera, nascerà il primo Centro interdipartimentale del Cnr

LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

HomeIl processo a Lecce
Trani, «giustizia truccata», l'ex gip Nardi avverte un malore e salta l'udienza

La Spezia, February 12 - A woman, her 20-year-old daughter and a lawyer from the province of Massa in northern Tuscany were arrested Wednesday on charges of exploiting underage prostitution and sexual violence. The case allegedly happened in a town in the Val di Magra near La Spezia in Liguria, police said. The two women are accused of setting up sexual encounters between the lawyer and two other daughters who are minors. The lawyer was arrested in Massa, not far from his office. The two teenage girls were taken to a safe house.

