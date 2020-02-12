Lawyer arrested for underage prostitution

La Spezia, February 12 - A woman, her 20-year-old daughter and a lawyer from the province of Massa in northern Tuscany were arrested Wednesday on charges of exploiting underage prostitution and sexual violence. The case allegedly happened in a town in the Val di Magra near La Spezia in Liguria, police said. The two women are accused of setting up sexual encounters between the lawyer and two other daughters who are minors. The lawyer was arrested in Massa, not far from his office. The two teenage girls were taken to a safe house.