Rome
Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

Vatican City
Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

Bologna
Man arrested for jihad near Parma

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian with virus is in 'good condition'

Rome

Siracusa
Light aircraft crashes in Sicily, two dead

Milan
Milan bourse reaches highest level since 2008

Messina
Two elderly women die in fire at home

Rome
Salvini says conscience before vote on possible trial

Reggio Emilia
F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

Reggio Emilia
F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone: «La Reggina allunga ma torneo è aperto»

PotenzaNel Potentino
Acerenza, impianto eolico, la Regione esprime parere negativo

BrindisiStoria a lieto fine
Fasano. avvocato-sub provetto salva pescatore

FoggiaLa storia
Foggia, minaccia e picchia la moglie: arrestato marito violento

MateraTecnolofgia e innovazione
Matera, nascerà il primo Centro interdipartimentale del Cnr

TarantoL'attentato
Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte davanti a centro scommesse

LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

BariL'emergenza
Corato, aggredita da cani randagi: incubo per una signora

HomeIl processo a Lecce
Trani, «giustizia truccata», l'ex gip Nardi avverte un malore e salta l'udienza

Rome

Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

Minister tells liquidators to find alternative paths

Rome, February 12 - The government said Wednesday that it opposes the decision to place the country's second-biggest airline, Air Italy, into liquidation. On Tuesday Air Italy's stakeholders, Alisarda and Qatar Airways, said via the AQA Holding company that they had decided to put airline into liquidation and stop operating due to persistent conditions of difficulty on the market. Air Italy, which has 1,200 employees, including 550 in Sardinia, is estimated to have made a loss of 230 million euros in 2019. The government is said to be irritated at the way the issue has been handled and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli summoned the company's liquidators on Wednesday. "A request was made to the company's representatives to explore alternative paths to liquidation that can give the best protection possible to workers and ensure flights continue". Under the terms of the liquidation, other airlines will carry Air Italy's passengers until February 25.

