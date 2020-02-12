Mercoledì 12 Febbraio 2020 | 14:42

Rome
Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

Govt opposes Air Italy liquidation

 
Vatican City
Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

 
Bologna
Man arrested for jihad near Parma

Man arrested for jihad near Parma

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian with virus is in 'good condition'

Coronavirus: Italian with virus is in 'good condition'

 
Rome

Anti-Semitic graffiti outside 2 Pomezia schools

 
Siracusa
Light aircraft crashes in Sicily, two dead

Light aircraft crashes in Sicily, two dead

 
Milan
Milan bourse reaches highest level since 2008

Milan bourse reaches highest level since 2008

 
Messina
Two elderly women die in fire at home

Two elderly women die in fire at home

 
Rome
Salvini says conscience before vote on possible trial

Salvini says conscience before vote on possible trial

 
Reggio Emilia
F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

 
Reggio Emilia
F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

 

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone: «La Reggina allunga ma torneo è aperto»

Bari calcio, Schiavone: «La Reggina allunga ma torneo è aperto»

 

PotenzaNel Potentino
Acerenza, impianto eolico, la Regione esprime parere negativo

Acerenza, impianto eolico, la Regione esprime parere negativo

 
BrindisiStoria a lieto fine
Fasano. avvocato-sub provetto salva pescatore

Fasano. avvocato-sub provetto salva pescatore

 
FoggiaLa storia
Foggia, minaccia e picchia la moglie: arrestato marito violento

Foggia, minaccia e picchia la moglie: arrestato marito violento

 
MateraTecnolofgia e innovazione
Matera, nascerà il primo Centro interdipartimentale del Cnr

Matera, nascerà il primo Centro interdipartimentale del Cnr

 
TarantoL'attentato
Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte davanti a centro scommesse

Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte davanti a centro scommesse

 
LecceL'operazione
Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

Nardò, arrestato esperto informatico in affari con l'ex boss della Magliana

 
BariL'emergenza
Corato, aggredita da cani randagi: incubo per una signora

Corato, aggredita da cani randagi: incubo per una signora

 
HomeIl processo a Lecce
Trani, «giustizia truccata», l'ex gip Nardi avverte un malore e salta l'udienza

Trani, «giustizia truccata», l'ex gip Nardi avverte un malore e salta l'udienza

 

Vatican City

Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

Or women deacons, in disappointment for liberal Catholics

Pope Amazon doc doesn't cite married priests

Vatican City, February 12 - Pope Francis' keenly awaited document on the Church in the Amazon does not mention ordaining married men as priests, defying predictions. In Querida Amazonia' (Beloved Amazon), Francis decides against relaxing rules on celibacy for Roman Catholic priests, declining a proposal from bishops that he allow married men to become priests in Latin America's Amazon region to tackle a shortage of clergy there, the Vatican said Wednesday. The highly anticipated document on the Amazon bypasses another hot-button issue looming over its publication - the possibility of women deacons - while calling for "outrage" over the treatment of the region's land and its peoples. Querida Amazonia, the post-synodal apostolic exhortation, which marks the pope's final reflections on the synod for the Amazon last October and which was released Wednesday, outlines four "great dreams" - social, cultural, ecological, and ecclesial - in which the pope says he hopes to awaken an "affection and concern" for the Amazon for the whole world. The 32-page document, the shortest exhortation Francis has penned in his seven-year papacy, he says is meant to serve as a response to the synod's final document, "The Amazon: New Paths for the Church and for Integral Ecology," noting that he does not "claim to replace that text or to duplicate it." Instead, the pope encourages the final document to be read in full, as he says it is the fruit of those who live in the region and "experience its suffering" and "love it passionately." Francis's open-ended language seems to leave open the possibility that in the future married men who have had a "fruitful permanent diaconate" could be ordained as priests in the region, as outlined in the final Synod document - although he does not address the issue directly, only lamenting that "every effort should be made" to ensure people in the region, some of whom only see a priest once or twice a year, have regular access to the sacraments, especially the Eucharist and confession. Last year, Pope Francis called for "bold proposals" to meet the spiritual needs of Catholics in the Amazon, a vast region with a scarcity of clerics. But in Querida Amazonia, Francis pointedly ignored the boldest one: allowing married priests. Instead, Francis' highly anticipated document on the Amazon region focuses mostly on cultural and environmental issues. Francis spices the 32-page document with plenty of poetry, but offers few, if any, pragmatic changes for the church. The lack of an opening for married priests, or women deacons, is expected to disappoint the Pope's liberal supporters, particularly in the Americas and Europe.

