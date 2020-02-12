Coronavirus: Italian with virus is in 'good condition'

Rome, February 12 - Rome's Spallanzani Hospital said Wednesday that the general condition of an Italian man it is treating with the coronavirus is good, adding that he does not have fever. The young man was among a group of 56 people flown back to Italy last week from the Chinese city Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly epidemic. The Spallanzani is also treating Chinese couple with the coronavirus in its intensive-care department. The hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases, said the couple's condition was stable after reporting a slight improvement on Tuesday. The tourists came to Rome from Milan via Verona and Parma. The hospital said that it had tested 20 people who came into contact with the couple and the results were all negative.