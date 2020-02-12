Milan bourse reaches highest level since 2008
Milan
12 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 12 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index climbed to the highest level since October 2008 in early trading on Wednesday. The index gained 0.57, taking it up to 24,830 points, a level not seen since soon after the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the 2008 financial crisis.
