Two elderly women die in fire at home

12 Febbraio 2020
Messina, February 12 - Two women in their 90s are dead after a fire broke out at their home in Nizza di Sicilia, a town in the province of Messina, on Wednesday. A third woman, aged 83, managed to get out of the building alive. Firefighters put out the blaze and are working on finding out what caused it.
