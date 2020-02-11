F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

Reggio Emilia, February 11 - Ferrari's new racing car for the 2020 F1 season was unveiled at Reggio Emilia's Teatro Valli on Tuesday. It is called the SF1000, in a tribute to the 1000 grands prix the Scuderia will have raced when it reaches the ninth race this year. It will be driven by Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. "Competition is in our DNA" said Team Principal Mattia Binotto. He said "there are so many things to celebrate this year", referring to the 70 years of F1, and stressed "we are a big part of this sport".