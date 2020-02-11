Martedì 11 Febbraio 2020 | 20:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Reggio Emilia
F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

 
Reggio Emilia
F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

 
Turin
Man who torched ex gets 18 yrs

Man who torched ex gets 18 yrs

 
Palermo
4 minors ID'd for Palermo racist attack

4 minors ID'd for Palermo racist attack

 
Bologna
Gelli 'commissioned Bologna bombing from Bellini'

Gelli 'commissioned Bologna bombing from Bellini'

 
Turin
Soccer: Szczesny extends Juve contract

Soccer: Szczesny extends Juve contract

 
Milan
Homeless man found dead in Milan

Homeless man found dead in Milan

 
Rome
Soccer: Cassano to pay 263,000 in back taxes

Soccer: Cassano to pay 263,000 in back taxes

 
Rome
Stronger EU coordination needed - Health Min Speranza

Stronger EU coordination needed - Health Min Speranza

 
Bologna
Rugby ref dies in ultralight crash

Rugby ref dies in ultralight crash

 
Washington
CIA 'spied on Vatican via encryption machines'

CIA 'spied on Vatican via encryption machines'

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone: «La Reggina allunga ma torneo è aperto»

Bari calcio, Schiavone: «La Reggina allunga ma torneo è aperto»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaTavolo a Palazzo Chigi
Contratto sviluppo, 156 proposte da Basilicata su turismo, mobilità e centri storici

Contratto sviluppo, 156 proposte da Basilicata su turismo, mobilità e centri storici

 
TarantoIl caso depuratore
Ambiente, Mattarella scrive a una bimba di Manduria: «Non perdere la fiducia»

Ambiente, Mattarella scrive a una bimba di Manduria: «Non perdere la fiducia»

 
BariL'ordinanza
Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

Bari, allarme dell'Antimafia: guerra intestina ai clan, pericolo nuovi agguati

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Porto Cesareo, ecocompattatori a scuola: con app e giochi i bimbi imparano a riciclare

Porto Cesareo, ecocompattatori a scuola: con app e giochi i bimbi imparano a riciclare

 
HomeI controlli
Coronavirus, in arrivo in aeroporti di Bari e Brindisi nuovi termoscan

Coronavirus, in aeroporti Bari e Brindisi nuovi termoscan a infrarossi. Inaugurato punto 118

 
FoggiaIl video
Blitz anticaporalato nel Foggiano: zero igiene nei capannoni dove vivevano i braccianti

Blitz anticaporalato nel Foggiano: zero igiene nei capannoni dove vivevano i braccianti

 
BatIl furto
Andria, ruba anelli ai pazienti arrivati in pronto soccorso privi di conoscenza: arrestato

Andria, ruba anelli ai pazienti svenuti arrivati in pronto soccorso: arrestato

 
MateraVALBASENTO-VIGGIANO SENZA BUS
Trasporti lucani nella bufera, prime corse tagliate: «appiedati» gli operai

Trasporti lucani nella bufera, prime corse tagliate: «appiedati» gli operai

 

i più letti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Achille Lauro, la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Monopoli, gatto in pericolo: i nonni accorrono con la scala, ma lui si salva da solo

Monopoli, gatto in pericolo: i nonni accorrono con la scala, ma lui si salva da solo

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini: incidente sexy sul palco

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini: incidente sexy sul palco

Reggio Emilia

F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

Named after 1,000th grand prix, 9th race this season

F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000

Reggio Emilia, February 11 - Ferrari's new racing car for the 2020 F1 season was unveiled at Reggio Emilia's Teatro Valli on Tuesday. It is called the SF1000, in a tribute to the 1000 grands prix the Scuderia will have raced when it reaches the ninth race this year. It will be driven by Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. "Competition is in our DNA" said Team Principal Mattia Binotto. He said "there are so many things to celebrate this year", referring to the 70 years of F1, and stressed "we are a big part of this sport".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati