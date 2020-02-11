F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000
11 Febbraio 2020
Reggio Emilia, February 11 - Ferrari's new racing car for the 2020 F1 season was unveiled at Reggio Emilia's Teatro Valli on Tuesday. It is called the SF1000, in a tribute to the 1000 grands prix the Scuderia will have raced when it reaches the ninth race this year. It will be driven by Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.
