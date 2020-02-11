Man who torched ex gets 18 yrs

F1: New Ferrari unveiled, SF1000
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, pedala in mare su bici «galleggiante»: la simpatica trovata di un pescatore
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Contratto sviluppo, 156 proposte da Basilicata su turismo, mobilità e centri storici
Trasporti lucani nella bufera, prime corse tagliate: «appiedati» gli operai
i più letti
Turin
11 Febbraio 2020
Turin, February 11 - Mario D'Uonno, a former security guard who set fire to his ex girlfriend and left her with serious burns last February, on Tuesday got 18 years in jail. The man had had a brief relationship with the woman, who is still undergoing reconstructive surgery.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su